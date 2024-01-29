Spend your February at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this February as spring creeps closer. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. Upcoming events include but are not limited to:

Nature’s Needlers Wild Turkey Feb. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until noon: This program is a part of a monthly series featuring a nature presentation along with a customized quilt block pattern to take home and complete at your own pace. This event is designed for adults ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hp .

Little Acorns Fireside Stories Feb. 13 from 10-11 a.m.: Join your friends while warming up around the fire and listen to a few nature-themed stories, then complete a craft. No registration is required, and the event is designed for participants ages 0-6.

Salamander Prowl Feb. 20 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.: Explore migration and breeding habits of spotted salamanders as they make their annual migration to their breeding ponds during the first warm, evening rain of the spring. All ages are invited, and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hx. Please note that registered participants will be contacted on a short notice as this program is highly dependent on specific weather conditions.

Virtual Salamander Season Feb. 29 from 4-5 p.m.: Tune in virtually to learn how to find salamanders, what makes them so unique, and best practices for conserving these amazing animals. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hY .

For a complete list of events at Runge Nature Center this February, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2u. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.