North Dakota State University Announced as National Science Foundation Engine Awardee

BISMARCK – The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced North Dakota State University (NDSU) is one of its first-ever NSF Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines). The North Dakota Advanced Agriculture Technology Engine, led by Northern Plains AgTech Engine for Food systems Adapted for Resiliency and Maximized Security (FARMS) coalition, will optimize and leverage the existing agricultural opportunities and support NDSU’s AgTech ecosystem to best address global food challenges. The project will also improve farm operations by increasing efficiencies and yields while reducing environmental impacts. 

“Congratulations to NDSU on being selected as an NSF Engine! This FARMS award comes as no surprise as it is indicative of the school’s excellence in agriculture innovation,” said Senator Cramer. “The partnership will build on their success by helping producers across the state and country find better, more efficient ways to fuel and feed the world.”

In August, NDSU was selected as one of the 16 finalists for the first-ever NSF Regional Innovation Engines competition. The NSF Engines feature partnerships with local and regional institutions and organizations to expand innovation across the nation and create collaborative and inclusive technology-driven innovation ecosystems.

