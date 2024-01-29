Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2023 Highlights Exponential Growth and Emerging Trends: Market Size to Reach $173.12 Billion by 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2024, the global mobile 3D market is set to experience unprecedented growth, expanding from $31.49 billion in 2023 to $44.24 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach an astounding $173.12 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%, according to the latest Mobile 3D Global Market Report. The mobile 3D market report sheds light on key factors contributing to this growth and outlines significant trends shaping the industry in the forecast period.



Growth Drivers in Historic Period

The historic growth, from 2023 to 2024, was attributed to the introduction of 3D technology in smartphones, the boom in the mobile gaming industry, increased consumer interest in immersive content, expansion of 3D content creation, and the rising popularity of 3D movies.

Forecast Period Projections

In the forecast period, the mobile 3D market is expected to witness exponential growth driven by the integration of 3D technology in augmented reality (AR) applications, the expansion of virtual reality (VR) in mobile devices, demand for enhanced user experiences in mobile gaming, adoption of 5G technology, and increased focus on 3D scanning and depth-sensing capabilities.

Major Trends to Watch Out For

Some of the major trends anticipated in the forecast period include technological advancements in glasses-free 3D displays, the development of 3D cameras for mobile devices, the rising use of 3D in mobile advertising, the emergence of holographic displays, and the growth in demand for user-generated 3D content.

Rise in Mobile Gaming

The surge in the number of people playing video games, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, is expected to be a significant driver for the mobile 3D market. According to TrueList, there will be over 3.26 billion video game players by October 2023, with the mobile gaming market projected to reach 138 billion US dollars by 2025.

Integration of AI in Mobile Devices

Companies operating in the mobile 3D market are focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones and tablets. For instance, ZTE Corporation and Advanced Info Service (AIS) Public Company Limited recently launched the world's first 3D AI tablet, Nubia Pad 3D, providing immersive 3D calling, streaming, and gaming experiences without the need for eyewear.

Segmentation of the Mobile 3D Market

The mobile 3D market covered in this report is segmented by type (Tablets, Smartphones, Notebooks, Other Types), device component (Image Sensors, 3D Displays), and application (Animations, Maps and Navigation, Mobile Gaming, Mobile Advertisements, Other Applications).

As the mobile 3D market witnesses exponential growth, players in the industry can leverage the insights provided in the Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2023 to strategically position themselves. The mobile 3D market report equips businesses with a comprehensive understanding of market trends, enabling them to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As technology continues to evolve, staying abreast of market dynamics becomes imperative for sustained growth and success in the mobile 3D landscape.

Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mobile 3D market size, mobile 3D market segments, mobile 3D market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

