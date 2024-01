Austin CDFA Jennifer Failla Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, Failla will offer free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations for anyone seeking to understand options for how the may divorce.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Jennifer Failla will participate in Divorce With Respect Week ™ 2024. From March 4 through 8, Failla will join divorce professionals nationwide inoffering free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.“Divorce is challenging, particularly in resolving financial issues,” said Jennifer Failla. “ Collaborative Divorce can alleviate some of the financial uncertainties that come withtraditional divorce litigation.As a CDFA, I help clients to make decisions about how to dividetheir assets by using the Collaborative Divorce process.”Jennifer Failla will offer these divorce consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com . Additional information aboutCollaborative Divorce is also available on the web site.Jennifer Failla is an Austin-based financial fiduciary dedicated to guiding families on how to navigate the complex financial issues that come with divorce. She is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and an Advanced Divorce Financial Analyst™. She is joining in Divorce WithRespect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Jennifer Failla’s work as a Divorce Financial Analyst, visit