Austin CDFA Jennifer Failla Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4-8, Failla will offer free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations for anyone seeking to understand options for how the may divorce.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Jennifer Failla will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024. From March 4 through 8, Failla will join divorce professionals nationwide in
offering free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.

“Divorce is challenging, particularly in resolving financial issues,” said Jennifer Failla. “Collaborative Divorce can alleviate some of the financial uncertainties that come with
traditional divorce litigation.

As a CDFA, I help clients to make decisions about how to divide
their assets by using the Collaborative Divorce process.”
Jennifer Failla will offer these divorce consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Additional information about
Collaborative Divorce is also available on the web site.

Jennifer Failla is an Austin-based financial fiduciary dedicated to guiding families on how to navigate the complex financial issues that come with divorce. She is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and an Advanced Divorce Financial Analyst™. She is joining in Divorce With
Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Jennifer Failla’s work as a Divorce Financial Analyst, visit
www.stradamanagement.com/about.

Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Austin CDFA Jennifer Failla Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

