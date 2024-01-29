Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024
Monday, Jan. 29
1:30 p.m. Meet with National Hockey League
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 30
9:30 a.m. Interview with NPR
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Attend signing of Special Olympics MOU
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda
MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Meet with NGA
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Speaker’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 31
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams
Location: President’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at Mountain West Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year
Location: Little America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
12:30 p.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity tourism roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:15 p.m. Visit Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
3:30 p.m. Visit Seek Labs
Location: 350 W. 800 North, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Feb. 1
10 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: TBD
10:45 a.m. Meet with Hi Tech Solutions
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4:15 p.m. Interview with Denver Gazette
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Feb. 2
10:30 a.m. Speak at social media influencers meeting
Location: Kearns Mansion
12:10 p.m. Speak at Sundance Bay meeting
Location: 26 S. Rio Grande St.
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024
Monday, Jan. 29
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Board Room
9:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at History Day on the Hill
Location: Olmstead Room
2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 30
8 a.m. Meet with majority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Speaker’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 31
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
12 p.m. Speak at St. George Chamber Day on The Hill
Location: Aspen Room in the Senate Building
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Holcim Cement Plant
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Feb. 1
1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. South Valley Chamber of Commerce Day on The Hill
Location: Gold Room
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Feb. 2
4:30 p.m. Meeting with Girl Scout troop
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Saturday, Feb. 3
10 a.m. Keynote speaker at Ignite Your Influence 2024
Location: Rocky Vista University
