Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 29

1:30 p.m. Meet with National Hockey League

Location: Virtual meeting

2:30 p.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 30

9:30 a.m. Interview with NPR

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Attend signing of Special Olympics MOU

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Meet with NGA

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 31

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams

Location: President’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Mountain West Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year

Location: Little America Hotel

MEDIA ACCESS

12:30 p.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity tourism roundtable

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:15 p.m. Visit Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

3:30 p.m. Visit Seek Labs

Location: 350 W. 800 North, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: TBD

10:45 a.m. Meet with Hi Tech Solutions

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4:15 p.m. Interview with Denver Gazette

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Feb. 2

10:30 a.m. Speak at social media influencers meeting

Location: Kearns Mansion

12:10 p.m. Speak at Sundance Bay meeting

Location: 26 S. Rio Grande St.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 29

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Board Room

9:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at History Day on the Hill

Location: Olmstead Room

2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 30

8 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 31

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Speak at St. George Chamber Day on The Hill

Location: Aspen Room in the Senate Building

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Holcim Cement Plant

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Feb. 1

1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. South Valley Chamber of Commerce Day on The Hill

Location: Gold Room

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, Feb. 2

4:30 p.m. Meeting with Girl Scout troop

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. Keynote speaker at Ignite Your Influence 2024

Location: Rocky Vista University

