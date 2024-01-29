Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 29

1:30 p.m. Meet with National Hockey League 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:30 p.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, Utah National Guard

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Jan. 30

9:30 a.m. Interview with NPR

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

11:30 a.m. Attend signing of Special Olympics MOU

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda 

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Meet with NGA 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Speaker’s Office 

Wednesday, Jan. 31 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams

Location: President’s Office 

10:15 a.m.       Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks

Location:        Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Mountain West Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year

Location: Little America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS

12:30 p.m. Host Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity tourism roundtable 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2:15 p.m. Visit Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City 

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City 

3:30 p.m. Visit Seek Labs

Location: 350 W. 800 North, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Feb. 1

10 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: TBD 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Hi Tech Solutions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

4:15 p.m. Interview with Denver Gazette 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Friday, Feb. 2 

10:30 a.m. Speak at social media influencers meeting 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

12:10 p.m. Speak at Sundance Bay meeting 

Location: 26 S. Rio Grande St. 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 29

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Board Room

9:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at History Day on the Hill

Location: Olmstead Room

2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 30

8 a.m. Meet with majority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Speaker’s Office 

Wednesday, Jan. 31 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

12 p.m. Speak at St. George Chamber Day on The Hill

Location: Aspen Room in the Senate Building

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Holcim Cement Plant

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Feb. 1

1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. South Valley Chamber of Commerce Day on The Hill

Location: Gold Room

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, Feb. 2 

4:30 p.m. Meeting with Girl Scout troop

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. Keynote speaker at Ignite Your Influence 2024

Location: Rocky Vista University

###

