Governor Ivey to Deliver State of the State Address on February 6

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey today announced she will deliver her seventh State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature and Alabamians on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CST. At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, the joint session will take place in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

This year’s address comes highly anticipated as Governor Ivey is expected to reveal her Education Savings Accounts bill, a topic that has been at the forefront of her 2024 legislative agenda. The governor has said ensuring every Alabama student has the opportunity for a high-quality education is her number one priority for this term.

Governor Ivey’s address is expected to outline a comprehensive plan for the coming year, addressing key issues and legislative priorities.

In a brief statement, Governor Ivey expressed her commitment to the people of Alabama.

“As we prepare for the upcoming legislative session, it is clear that while our state has made great strides, there is still more work to be done. I remain dedicated to ensuring that every child in Alabama has access to a quality education that meets their unique needs. This legislative session promises to be both eventful and successful. I look forward to working with our Legislature to ensure a bright outlook for Alabama today and tomorrow.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Set to commence at 6:00 p.m. CST, the State of the State Address will be broadcasted live across various platforms. Additional details regarding the address, including specifics on how to view and watch live, will be made available in the coming days.

