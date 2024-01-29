Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,166 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

29 January 2024

88

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

On January 29, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the PRC delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Hao Mingjing.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction, and an integrated approach to the development of Turkmen-Chinese relations was noted.

The special role of contacts between the heads of the two states was emphasized, as well as the interaction of governments within the framework of the “Program of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for 5 years (2021-2025)”.

The parties touched upon the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as active inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

A high level of trade and economic relations, culture, education and sports was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the parties once again confirmed the importance of further comprehensive expansion of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership.

You just read:

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more