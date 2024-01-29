29 January 2024

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China

On January 29, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the PRC delegation led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Hao Mingjing.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction, and an integrated approach to the development of Turkmen-Chinese relations was noted.

The special role of contacts between the heads of the two states was emphasized, as well as the interaction of governments within the framework of the “Program of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for 5 years (2021-2025)”.

The parties touched upon the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as active inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

A high level of trade and economic relations, culture, education and sports was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the parties once again confirmed the importance of further comprehensive expansion of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership.