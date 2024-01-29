Burgum applauds National Science Foundation for $15M Regional Innovation Engine grant to NDSU

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today applauded the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) for awarding a $15 million, two-year Regional Innovation Engine grant to the North Dakota Advanced Agriculture Technology Engine at North Dakota State University, with up to $160 million in funding possible over 10 years.

The North Dakota engine was one of 16 selected from 188 submissions from across the country and is led by a regional partnership called Food systems Adapted for Resiliency and Maximized Security (FARMS), which is spearheaded by NDSU, North Dakota Tribal College System, Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp., Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation, and Grand Farm.

“This team has earned this win by showing what North Dakota brings to the world: the brightest minds and leaders in AgTech, food production, biotech and genomics,” Burgum said. “Our agriculture community has come together across all 53 counties to demonstrate how talented people are driving innovation that improves yields, efficiency and profitability for nations everywhere.”

The Governor’s Office actively supported the effort through a letter of support from Burgum and participation in the NSF site visit to North Dakota with regional leaders on Sept. 20, 2023.

The competitive grant will fund programs that help solve food insecurity and expand economic opportunities for people and organizations while increasing the growth of existing crops and introducing new crops to market.