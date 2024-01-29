Calling all MedTech innovators: Up to $100,000 in federal grants to be awarded

Application deadline is Feb. 15 for the pandemic network edition of “Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!™

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation (APDI) and Pediatric Pandemic Network (PPN) have teamed up to provide a unique opportunity for innovators of pediatric medical devices, diagnostics and digital health solutions. The organizations are inviting submissions for a pitch competition that emphasizes the development of medical countermeasures (MCMs) – innovations designed to address the unique healthcare needs of children during pandemics and other disasters. MCMs play a pivotal role in bolstering readiness and response capabilities to disasters arising from a broad spectrum of threats.

Competition awardees will receive grant funding provided by the Health and Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and comprehensive support services provided by APDI and PPN. An additional incentive is the potential for a second year of funding, based on the awardees’ progress in the first year. Organizers are particularly interested in funding research and development (R&D) initiatives focused on pioneering early-stage medical technologies tailored to tackle disasters. Such initiatives also have the potential to secure subsequent funding from other federal agencies operating within this domain.

“Children are our future, and our ability to improve care during emergencies, disasters and pandemics is of national importance,” says Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., MBA, vice president and chief innovation officer at Children’s National Hospital and program director of APDI. “We recognize that innovating for children involves a myriad of unique challenges, which is why we are providing funding and support resources to those innovations that rise to the top in the competition.”

Proposals should be oriented toward the development of a market-ready product, rather than the exploration of a scientific concept. Key considerations such as prototyping, manufacturing, marketing and regulatory clearance will be of paramount importance and should be addressed explicitly.

Collaboration with the small business community is encouraged, but not required. Submissions should have a focus on health equity and communities, especially rural and low-resource areas.

Applications are due Feb. 15. Information and application instructions are available here.

APDI is a consortium led by Children’s National and funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support bringing medical devices to the market that specifically address the needs of children. Along with Children’s National, APDI members include Johns Hopkins University, CIMIT at Mass General Brigham, Tufts Medical Center, Medstar Health Research Institute, OrthoPediatrics Corp. and MedTech Color.

The Pediatric Pandemic Network is a network of 10 children’s hospitals, including Children’s National, that represent diverse regions across the U.S. Funded by HRSA, an agency of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the network aims to empower healthcare systems and communities to provide high-quality, equitable care to children every day and in crises.

###

About Children’s National Hospital

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children’s hospital in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report . Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation . It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.



Media contacts: Cherri Carbonara | cherri@carbonaragroup.com | 713-524-8170 x114

Jhanae Kelley | jhanae@carbonaragroup.com | 713-524-8170 x112

Cherri Carbonara Carbonara Group 713-524-8170 x114 cherri@carbonaragroup.com Jhanae Kelley Carbonara Group 713-524-8170 x112 jhanae@carbonaragroup.com