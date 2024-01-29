Global Disposable Gloves Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 20.1 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 8.21%: Straits Research

Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Vinyl, Others), By Form (Powdered, Powder Free), By End-User (Medical, Non-Medical), By Distribution Channel (B2B/Institutional, Retail, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2021-2031

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable gloves are intended for single use and must be discarded promptly. Commonly made from natural or synthetic rubber, disposable gloves cover and safeguard the wearer's hands from harmful environmental influences. Healthcare workers also utilize them to secure themselves and their patients from infection. When safeguarding the skin against chemicals, contaminants, fluids, or infections, single-use or disposable gloves are useful in the healthcare industry, food processing, law enforcement, and dentistry. Since disposable gloves prevent transmitting bacteria and germs, they make everyone safer. Single-use mittens can become contaminated quickly, but their replacement is simple and inexpensive.

Rising Number of Infectious Diseases and HAIs Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Due to factors such as the increasing aging population, the number of people undergoing voluntary surgeries, and more, the target population for glove use is growing dramatically. These procedures require the routine use of gloves by physicians and caregivers. With the rising incidence/prevalence of numerous acute and chronic diseases, the number of surgeries performed to treat these diseases is also rising rapidly around the globe.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population, more minimally invasive surgical options, and technological advancements in surgical procedures significantly contribute to the rising number of surgeries. For example, in the United States alone, outpatient surgical practices generate a substantial demand in the annual number of surgical procedures conducted. Demand for safety materials such as gloves is expected to rise in response to the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, propelling market expansion over the forecast period.

Increasing Trend of Double Gloving Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous professionals adopted the double-glove policy to protect healthcare employees. Over fifty percent of Australian nurses use double mittens in operating rooms. Due to widespread noncompliance among healthcare employees concerning hand hygiene, professionals are increasingly wearing two pairs of gloves. In addition, recent research has confirmed that when the integrity of a glove is compromised by tearing, slicing, or piercing with a sharp object, there is the potential for pathogens to be transferred in both directions from healthcare workers to anyone or anything with their hands' contact. Many professional organizations also require physicians to begin wearing double mittens. This double-glove trend will increase demand for disposable mittens and create market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America disposable gloves market share is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.31% over the forecast period. A sizable portion of the population in North America is afflicted, and increased access to treatment for various acute and chronic illnesses is primarily responsible for the continent's large market share. Numerous major players in the market for disposable gloves view North America as a crucial market. Due to the consistent use of disposable gloves, particularly in the medical industry, many large companies, such as Kossan, Top Glove, and Supermax, are planning to expand their presence on the North American market through acquisitions or the introduction of new products, such as temperature-resistant and puncture-resistant gloves, to attract a large number of customers. Additionally, this region has a robust healthcare infrastructure. The number of people undertaking surgery has steadily increased over the years owing to the availability of reimbursement options and heightened health awareness. This increases the market demand for disposable medical-grade gloves.

Europe is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR forecast period. This region's high market share is primarily attributable to the presence of key vendors, enhanced disease awareness, and high healthcare expenditure. The region's top revenue contributors are Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Russia. Due to increased disease awareness, the prevalence of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and enhanced patient focus, the European market will be primarily driven by the rising treatment-seeking population. In addition to the medical sector, the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors contributed to the market's additional demand. Strict regulatory standards and safety measures for employees are driving the market for disposable gloves even further.

Competitive Players

Market News

In December 2022, Semperit AG Holding agreed to sell its medical business to Southeast Asian glove manufacturer HARPS GLOBAL PTE. LTD., based in Singapore, has production facilities in Malaysia (Sempermed; surgical and examination gloves).

In March 2023, SafeSource Direct, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment based in Broussard, introduced its most recent product, a nitrile exam glove designed for optimal touch sensitivity.

