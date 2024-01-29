Submit Release
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: EU Delegation in Belarus lays flowers in former Hrodna ghetto

On 27 January, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Belarus Steen Noerlov, with the Union of Belarusian Jewish Organisations and Communities, laid flowers at the memorial plaque on the site of the Hrodna ghetto.

The Hrodna ghetto existed during the Nazi occupation from the autumn of 1941 to the spring of 1943. 

In its Facebook post, the EU Delegation cited historians who claim that of the 30,000 Jews living in Hrodna and the surrounding area in 1941, only 300 remained alive in 1944.  

The Delegation also quoted Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi, who wrote: “We cannot understand fascism, but we can and must understand where it comes from, and we must be on guard…. because what happened can happen again…” 

