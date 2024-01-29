EU renews economic sanctions against Russia for a further six months 

The Council of the European Union today renewed for a further six months its restrictive measures in view of the Russian Federation’s continuing actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, until 31 July 2024.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia’s actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded in the start of the full-scale war in February 2022.

They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods. They also cover a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks, and the suspension of the broadcasting activities and licences of several Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets. Additionally, specific measures have been introduced to strengthen the ability of the EU to counter sanctions circumvention.

“As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of obligations under international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary,” says a press release by the Council of the European Union.

