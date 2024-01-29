USS Delbert D. Black transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

Delbert D. Black entered the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in Dec. 2023 in support of operations in the Mediterranean. Their presence demonstrates our commitment, flexibility and capability to operate throughout the region.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.