RubberCAE India 2024, a premier conference focusing on Rubber Testing and CAE Simulation, is set to start from January 29th to 30th, 2024

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. R Mukhopadhyay Inaugurated RubberCAE India 2024 Conference

RubberCAE India 2024, a premier conference focusing on Rubber Testing and CAE Simulation, is set to start from January 29th to 30th, 2024, at Hotel Fairfield Marriot Rajajinagar Bangalore with an over 150 delegates and 25 keynote speakers from different countries. The event is inaugurated by esteemed Dr. R Mukhopadhyay, Chairman of the Indian Rubber Institute, President of IRMRA, and Director (R&D) of JK Tyres. The conference is witnessed with distinguished personalities from the industry and academia, including Mr. Prashant Doreswamy, President, and CEO of Continental Automotive India, as the Chief Guest, Dr. U Chandrashekar, Former Additional Director of GTRE, Mr. Saif Mohammed, CEO of Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC), and Dr. Taku Ozawa, Head of Multiscale Material Modelling and Simulations at JSOL Corporation Japan, who graced the occasion as guests of honour.

Dr. R Mukhopadhyay during his inaugural talk mentioned “Rubber is a versatile material and finds its application in all spheres of our life and due to the same reason rubber industry has a tremendous global impact in terms of social, economic, and environmental aspects. The global rubber products market grew from $374 billion in 2022 to $400 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The rubber products market is expected to grow to $500 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Indian rubber industry is contributing ~ 6% share of the global rubber economy. This conference is having mixed talks on material level, product FEM, to physical testing and manufacturing process simulation. I am sure this conference with some of the best minds in the industry will yield insights to make the most of the opportunities while overcoming challenges of emerging technology like AI, IOT, ML including addressing Sustainability & Circular Economy in the Rubber & Tyre Industry”.

During his talk Mr. Prashant Doreswamy, Continental Automotive India mentioned the importance of advanced simulation technologies in accelerating the innovation of rubber products, which is challenging and also needs insight of dedicated research.

RubberCAE India 2024 is organized by India Science Foundation, NAFEMS, and Virtual Engineering, with support from DHIO Research and the India Rubber Institute.

The conference aims to address the challenges faced by designers and researchers in developing engineered products with shorter design cycles, longer life, durability, reduced costs, improved performance, and competitiveness. One of the keys focuses of the event is the exploration of realistic solutions, techniques, and procedures, with simulation methods playing a significant role in achieving consumer demands.

The design cycle commences with material design, testing, product manufacturing, and testing for strength and durability. Simulation of rubber/elastomer materials poses unique challenges due to their hyper-elastic and visco-elastic behavior. Material modeling from atomistic to macro levels has been established to effectively handle material characterization, minimizing the need for iterative physical material testing. However, FEM simulation and life calculation of hyperelastic material remain challenging due to various influencing parameters such as thermal effects, creep, aging, cyclic softening, and ozone attack.

RubberCAE India 2024 will feature discussions covering material-level insights, product FEM simulations, physical testing, and manufacturing process simulations. The conference aims to provide a comprehensive platform for sharing knowledge, best practices, and advancements in rubber testing and CAE simulation, addressing the evolving needs of the industry.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Ms. Shivangi, Co-ordinator – RubberCAE India 2024, info@rubbercae.com

This press release is issued on behalf of RubberCAE India 2024 by India Science Foundation & NAFEMS India.

Dr. T Jagadish

Convenor, RubberCAE India 2024