Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,149 in the last 365 days.

Increased Late Filing Penalties for Forms W-2 and Forms 1099 Reporting Mineral Royalties – Tax News You Can Use

This article is a part of our 2023 Legislative Roundup series, which brings you updates about changes to Montana  income tax laws made during the 68th Montana Legislature. 

The 68th Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 303, increasing the late filing penalties for Form W-2 and Form 1099 reporting Montana mineral royalties. These penalties go into effect for forms due in 2024.

The Form W-2 late filing penalty was previously $5 per Form W-2, with a minimum penalty of $50. The new law increased the penalty to $50 per Form W-2, with a minimum penalty of $250. Forms W-2 for tax year 2023 are due January 31, 2024.

The Mineral Royalty 1099 late filing penalty increased to $150 per 1099, with a minimum penalty of $1,000. Previously, the late filing penalty for Forms 1099 reporting mineral royalties was $50 per Form 1099 with a minimum penalty of $1,000. Forms 1099 reporting mineral royalties for tax year 2023 are due January 31, 2024.

You just read:

Increased Late Filing Penalties for Forms W-2 and Forms 1099 Reporting Mineral Royalties – Tax News You Can Use

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more