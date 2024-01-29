Submit Release
Breezeline Completes Fiber Build Reaching More Than 45,000 Homes and Businesses in New Hampshire

The U.S. internet provider’s 525-mile fiber expansion brings high-performance Fiber-to-the-Home technology to the region

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline has successfully completed the construction phase of its fiber expansion initiative in Somersworth, Madbury, Dover, Durham and Concord, New Hampshire.

Breezeline has invested more than $40 million in the 525-mile state-of-the-art fiber network, which now reaches more than 45,000 homes and businesses in the five communities.

“Quality, affordable internet is essential for work, education, healthcare, business development and active participation in our civic life,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who has been a leader in expanding broadband access and infrastructure investment in the state. “I commend Breezeline for its fiber initiative because investments of this kind serve a critical need and contribute to the economic boom of our state.”

Studies have shown that improved access to high-performance internet can enhance the quality of life in communities, spur business development and growth, and improve a range of socioeconomic outcomes.

“Breezeline is proud to provide choice, value and ultra-high-speed connectivity via our advanced fiber network,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “The investment we have made in fiber technology with gigabit speeds provides a great connected experience for homes and businesses along with long-term economic benefits for the region.”

Breezeline's fiber network offers equal download and upload speeds, which provides an exceptional connected experience for work, streaming, gaming, telemedicine and more. In addition, Breezeline’s managed WiFi service delivers wall-to-wall coverage for unparalleled connectivity throughout the home or business.

Breezeline also has launched a feature-rich cloud-based TV service that allows customers to view their favorite live TV, DVR and on-demand content on multiple devices inside and outside the home.

For more information about Breezeline’s services, see Breezeline.com.

