"Help America Vote Day" on January 30th Aims to Recruit Poll Workers for Upcoming Election

Charleston, W. Va. – Again this year, the WV Secretary of State's Office is participating in the national "Help America Vote Day" to recruit poll workers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Help America Vote Day is a day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to encourage people across the country to get involved in the electoral process by volunteering to be poll workers for their local elections.

By encouraging more people to become poll workers in their communities, Help America Vote Day addresses the need for more poll workers, strengthening our republic, inspiring greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and helping to ensure election offices have the staff they need throughout 2024.

"Our county clerks can always use additional poll workers," said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. "We never really know how many alternate poll workers are needed for the election. So if we plan now to recruit and educate potential poll workers, they will be trained and ready if we need them on election day."

Secretary Warner released the following video message​ regarding Help America Vote Day.

