Submit Comments by
Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2016-D-3561
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2016-D-3561
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Office of the Commissioner, Office of Minority Health and Health Equity
Office of the Commissioner, Office of Women's Health
Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs
Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs, Office of Pediatric Therapeutics
The purpose of this guidance is to provide FDA’s expectations for, and recommendations on, use of a standardized approach for collecting and reporting race and ethnicity data in submissions including information collected and reported from clinical studies and clinical trials for FDA-regulated medical products. Using standard terminology for race and ethnicity helps ensure that data are collected and reported consistently in submissions to FDA. This draft guidance revises the final guidance for industry and FDA staff entitled “Collection of Race and Ethnicity Data in Clinical Trials” issued on October 26, 2016.