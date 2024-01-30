Greg Taylor Recognized as 2023 Data Privacy Platform CEO of the Year by CEO Monthly

Greg Taylor, has been honored as the "Data Privacy Platform CEO of the Year 2023 - Southeast USA" by CEO Monthly.

At Sertainty, we are committed to empowering data with active intelligence and security, enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital world with confidence” — Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sertainty Corporation, a pioneering technology firm and inventor of self-protecting data, proudly announces its CEO, Greg Taylor, has been honored as the "Data Privacy Platform CEO of the Year 2023 - Southeast USA" by CEO Monthly. This prestigious accolade underscores Taylor’s exceptional leadership and the innovative approach Sertainty takes to data protection and privacy in a constantly evolving digital landscape.

With over 35 years of experience in technology and entrepreneurship, Greg Taylor has been instrumental in leading the growth and success of Sertainty. Under his guidance, Sertainty has made significant strides in data-level security, offering quantum-resistant solutions in zero-trust architecture. The Sertainty proprietary technology enables data to actively participate in its own defense throughout its lifecycle and achieved a remarkable 100% score from Veracode.

"I am deeply humbled by this award and want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of our team. Your hard work, long hours, and significant contributions are the true forces behind this recognition.," said Taylor. "At Sertainty, we are committed to empowering data with active intelligence and security, enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital world with confidence, and I am honored to have our work recognized by CEO Monthly."

CEO Monthly's selection process for the award involved meticulous research and evaluation of nominees based on various criteria, including business performance, innovation, stakeholder feedback, and leadership impact. The honor reflects Taylor's visionary leadership in steering Sertainty through a landscape of rapid technological changes and cybersecurity challenges.

In 2023, Sertainty marked a bevy of notable achievements, including several new patents and new or expanded strategic partnerships — such as those with Minerva Cyber Technologies and GuardDog AI, which leverage industry-leading Sertainty technology in a number of innovative applications. These and other partnerships demonstrate the versatility and utility of the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform and Software Development Kit (SDK), two pivotal tools shaping the future of secure data development.

Sertainty continues to lead in data-level security, offering a future where data is self-reliant and self-governing. With over two dozen patents, the company remains at the forefront of data security and management, paving the way for new opportunities and solutions in a digitally driven world.

ABOUT SERTAINTY

Sertainty is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation has positioned Sertainty as a leader in introducing data-level security, a quantum-resistant solution in the zero-trust architecture realm.

Learn more at www.sertainty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.