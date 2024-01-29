Round Table Pizza Shares the Love on National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day with Sweet Deals

Love at First Bite! Iconic Chain Offering Deals on Heart-Shaped Pizza and More

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, will be offering a variety of deals at participating locations this February. On National Pizza Day, February 9, Round Table Pizza will offer a Large Double Play Pizza for just $22.99 with code DOUBLEPLAY at checkout. Things only get sweeter from there! Beginning February 12 and running through Valentine's Day, February 14, Round Table Pizza will offer $5 off any Large or XL Pizza. Any Large Pizza can be made into a Large Heart Shaped Pizza, which is also eligible for the love-filled deal. To apply the deal, be sure to use code HEART5 at checkout.

"This year, we are doubling down on our founder’s promise to ‘Share a Little Pizza with Someone You Love,’” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer of FAT Brands. “What better time to do this than National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day? Every February, we look forward to serving our customers heart-shaped pizzas with our made-in-store, hand-rolled dough. We can’t wait for yet another opportunity to share the pizza, and share the love.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge.

