FAT Brands Foundation Awards Over $250,000 to Local Non-Profits in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, and 13 other concepts, is pleased to announce the impact FAT Brands Foundation had in its local communities during its first year of giving. In 2023, over $250,000 was awarded to 43 local non-profits across 19 states and Washington D.C.

The foundation's impact was widespread, standing behind causes such as food insecurity, health, education, youth development, the arts, and more. Notably, the foundation supported the critical work of non-profits in FAT Brands’ communities, including organizations tied to the fires in Maui, Hawaii, and the tragedy in Allen, Texas.

“We are proud of not only getting the foundation off the ground in 2023, but also doubling down on our commitment to serve by providing funding and physical volunteers for boots-on-the-ground work in various FAT Brands’ communities,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “This year was just the beginning and we have built a strong framework – supporting the unique and important work of 43 organizations. We look forward to bringing to life even more opportunities – through funding and volunteer work – in the coming years.”

Looking to 2024, the foundation is committed to continuing its work supporting local non-profits that provide essential programs to help communities and families thrive. For organizations interested in applying for a grant, for those interested in donating to the foundation or to view the 2023 FAT Brands Foundation Impact Report, please visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

