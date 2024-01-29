Appspace Delivers Smarter Workplaces with Strategic AI: Company to Showcase Breakthrough AI Integrations at ISE 2024

Latest AI integration creates dynamic workplace environments where collaboration thrives

Dallas, TX, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, will showcase its latest AI-powered capabilities at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2, 2024. The recent platform development further solidifies Appspace’s commitment to redefining the landscape of workplace communications and management.

The Appspace AI capabilities transcend the traditional concept of bolt-on features by strategically integrating across the entire Appspace platform. These AI functionalities connect data from various sources to streamline workflows, drive operational efficiency, and enhance workplace communications.

Last fall, Appspace debuted three initial pillars of its AI engine. These focus areas were:

Insights AI - Provides customers with immediate data from the physical and digital workplace to recognize employee engagement trends. Organizations can identify productivity declines, reduce employee attrition, and improve onboarding.

- Provides customers with immediate data from the physical and digital workplace to recognize employee engagement trends. Organizations can identify productivity declines, reduce employee attrition, and improve onboarding. Generative AI - Helps communications teams create engaging content to launch multi-channel campaigns. Messages can be automatically summarized for employees to read or hear easily.

- Helps communications teams create engaging content to launch multi-channel campaigns. Messages can be automatically summarized for employees to read or hear easily. Conversational AI - Assists employees with organizing in-person meetings. Appspace Conversational AI recommends multiple times, locations, and workspaces to make collaboration easier.

Appspace team members also will showcase recently added features throughout the show at the Appspace booth - 2V150 in Hall 2. New features include:

Content Narration & Playback - Transforms content for announcements and updates to podcast-style audio segments for easy accessibility and convenience for employees.

- Transforms content for announcements and updates to podcast-style audio segments for easy accessibility and convenience for employees. Prompt-Based Queries & Commands - Changes complicated queries into straightforward conversations with AI to streamline workflows.

- Changes complicated queries into straightforward conversations with AI to streamline workflows. Smart Suggestions for Images - Delivers AI-driven suggestions for images based on overall text or extracted keywords. This simplifies the content creation process and improves visual appeal.

“Global customers and prospects are optimistic about AI’s potential to transform their workplaces into collaborative hubs that draw employees back to the office,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace. “Yet, organizations seek purposeful AI integration within a comprehensive technology strategy, ensuring it meets all workplace needs and helps deliver the consumer-like technology experience employees desire.”

