For Immediate Release

January 29, 2024

Department of Housing and Community Development Awards More Than $770,000 in Municipal Planning Grants and Bylaw Modernization Grants

Dozens of Municipalities Benefit

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has awarded $673,391 in Municipal Planning Grants to 31 municipalities, including three consortiums. These grants will help communities write and update their Town Plans, many of which will incorporate new efforts to increase housing availability and solve other contemporary challenges. Other grants will help municipalities create plans specific to strengthening arts and culture, developing recreational opportunities, and studying flood resilience.

“As our state works hard to ensure a future with vibrant and resilient communities, we need to continue to provide our municipalities with the tools they need to adapt and evolve. Municipal Planning Grants are one way that the state can empower communities to lay the groundwork for a stronger future,” said DHCD Commissioner Alex Farrell.

Awarded annually and administered by DHCD, the Municipal Planning Grant program supports local community revitalization and planning initiatives. Since 1998, the program has provided over $15 million to 240 cities and towns. The program is unique in its support for this vital aspect of municipal management, offering towns the funding they need to engage residents in decision-making, and to establish a solid vision for their future.

Alongside this year’s MPG awards, the Department has awarded seven Bylaw Modernization Grants worth $105,808, which help municipalities update their zoning bylaws to encourage development of housing in accordance with smart growth principles. Since 2022, this program has awarded grants to 63 communities across the state.

Andrew Strniste, Planning & Zoning Administrator for the City of Rutland said, “The Bylaw Modernization Grant has been extremely beneficial for the City of Rutland - it has helped us solicit feedback and ensure a process with strong public outreach, such as advertising and public walking tours.”

The program is spurring communities to act swiftly to combat the housing crisis and usher in meaningful change.

Please see the ACCD’s website for more information about the Municipal Planning Grant Program and the Bylaw Modernization Grant Program.

• Full list of FY24 Municipal Planning Grant Projects

• Full list of FY24 Bylaw Modernization Grant Projects