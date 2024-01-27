Submit Release
FHP Needs Your Help Locating Hit and Run Vehicle That Struck Ambulance Transporting Critical Stroke Patient

~Suspect vehicle believed to be a grey or silver Chrysler 300 with significant passenger side damage~

TAMPA, FLA.- Last night, a little after 7 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers responded to I-4 westbound, east of  Thonotosassa Road (Exit 19) to assist a Polk County Fire Rescue Ambulance with activated emergency lights that was struck by a vehicle while transporting a stroke patient to a Tampa area hospital.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a silver or grey Chrysler 300, was driving at a high rate of speed and, when attempting to overtake the emergency vehicle, collided with the left rear of the ambulance before continuing westbound on the interstate.

Damage to left rear of ambulance

 

Following the crash, the patient was airlifted from the scene for advanced medical care. The two paramedics in the ambulance were uninjured during the event. The ambulance driver described the suspect vehicle as having significant passenger-side damage.

ambulance on side of road

Anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

 

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

