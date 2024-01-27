FHP Needs Your Help Locating Hit and Run Vehicle That Struck Ambulance Transporting Critical Stroke Patient

January 27, 2024

~Suspect vehicle believed to be a grey or silver Chrysler 300 with significant passenger side damage~

TAMPA, FLA.- Last night, a little after 7 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers responded to I-4 westbound, east of Thonotosassa Road (Exit 19) to assist a Polk County Fire Rescue Ambulance with activated emergency lights that was struck by a vehicle while transporting a stroke patient to a Tampa area hospital.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a silver or grey Chrysler 300, was driving at a high rate of speed and, when attempting to overtake the emergency vehicle, collided with the left rear of the ambulance before continuing westbound on the interstate.

Following the crash, the patient was airlifted from the scene for advanced medical care. The two paramedics in the ambulance were uninjured during the event. The ambulance driver described the suspect vehicle as having significant passenger-side damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

