Ocean Power Technologies Announces $1.2 million award from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced it has been awarded approximately $1.2 million under the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) 2023 Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, commonly known as the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program.



This program enables technology and life sciences businesses in New Jersey to sell a percentage of their New Jersey net operating losses and unused research and development (R&D) tax credits to unrelated profitable corporations for cash. OPT takes part in the NJEDA NOL program annually and this funding represents a significant resource as the Company continues to make progress on its previously announced path to profitability. In addition, the receipt of this award demonstrates the potential value of the Company’s net operating losses and unused R&D tax credits and the need to preserve these potentially valuable assets and thereby preserve OPT’s ability to participate in future value enhancing monetization opportunities.

About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and it has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

