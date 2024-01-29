Trust Stamp Announces Alliance with ManTech to Provide AI-Powered Identity Management Technology

Teaming Arrangement Delivers Quantum-Level Security for Government

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) today announced a Teaming Agreement with ManTech to integrate Trust Stamp’s AI-Powered, Privacy-First identity authentication technologies complementing ManTech programs, including Zero Trust.

“Trust Stamp’s privacy-first technology has many use cases for the federal government and its implementation within ManTech’s product offering is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate adoption,” said Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp. “ManTech’s impressive track record of successful government engagements, combined with their ability to deliver cutting edge analytics, will amplify the impact of Trust Stamp technology – providing a best-in-class trust and identity solution for government customers.”

Trust Stamp is a market leader in proven, AI-driven identity management, with an eye to the future of Quantum cryptology and cryptography. Trust Stamp’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) is Quantum safe from the rising threat of biometric hacking and manipulation.

The Teaming Agreement began at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Advanced Technology Development Center, a partner of ManTech. Trust Stamp graduated from ATDC as a Signature Portfolio company, a status that recognized their technology as transformative with the ability to provide fully-trusted connections between companies, coaches, capital, and customers.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity Company, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities. Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .



About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1.0 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

About the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia’s technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year, ATDC’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC, a program of Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute, has grown to become the longest running and one of the most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit atdc.org .

