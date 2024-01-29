Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports 4Q2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share;

Common Equity Increases 5%; Deposits Grew $46 million;

Board of Directors Increase Annual Dividend 10% to $0.32 Per Share

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.35 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.5 million and $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $4.7 million and $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, earnings were $13.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $17.8 million, or $1.69 per diluted share for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2023: (1) an increase in negative provision for credit losses largely due to net recoveries, and reductions in commitments to fund construction loans; (2) lower tax expense largely due to the tax rate impact of the recent Wisconsin budget change; (3) net interest income was flat after excluding the recognition of $0.4 million of interest income on the payoff of a nonaccrual loan in the third quarter; and (4) $0.2 million higher non-interest expense, largely due to the write-down of a closed branch in the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter 2023, accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale improved 20% relative to the prior quarter largely due to lower interest rates.

Book value per share was $16.60 at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.80 at September 30, 2023, and $16.03 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $13.42 at December 31, 2023, a 6% increase from $12.61 at September 30, 2023, and a 5% increase from $12.77 at December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter, tangible book value was positively influenced by lower accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCI”), net income and intangible amortization. The AOCI loss improvement reflected the benefit of decreases in the ten-year U.S. Treasury rate to 3.88% at December 31, 2023, compared to 4.58% at September 30, 2023, and 3.88% at December 31, 2022.

“The quarter was favorably impacted by stabilization in the net interest margin after removing the nonaccrual interest pick up in the linked quarter, and favorable credit events which included net recoveries in the quarter and for the year and negative provision expense. Deposit growth continued in the quarter reflecting our business priorities while expenses were managed lower in 2023 despite inflationary pressures. Tangible book value per share increased 6% to $13.42 per share and our tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio increased to 7.71%,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

December 31, 2023 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.)

Quarterly earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023, earnings of $2.5 million or $0.24 per diluted share, and decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2022, earnings of $4.7 million or $0.45 per diluted share.

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, which is a decrease from $17.8 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income decreased $0.4 million to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, from $12.1 million the previous quarter and decreased $2.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2023 was due to $0.4 million recognized in the third quarter from a nonaccrual loan payoff. Excluding the nonaccrual loan payoff, net interest income was flat in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter.

The net interest margin without loan purchase accretion was 2.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 2.76% for the previous quarter and 3.33% for the comparable quarter one year earlier. The impact of the nonaccrual loan payoff of $0.4 million was approximately 10 basis points.

In the fourth quarter, a negative provision for credit losses of $0.7 million was recorded due to: (1) net recoveries of $264 thousand; (2) the reduction in commitments to fund construction loans; and (3) improving forecasted future economic conditions, offsetting increases in specific reserves. The provision was negative $0.4 million for the preceding quarter, which also had net recoveries of $161 thousand. Provisions for credit losses totaled $0.7 million during the fourth quarter a year ago.

Noninterest expenses increased $237 thousand to $10.2 million from $10.0 million for the third quarter and declined $130 thousand from $10.3 million one year earlier. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily related to branch closure expenses of $0.4 million.

Gross loans increased by $13.0 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $1.46 billion from $1.45 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased by $45.9 million, or 3.1%, during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $1.52 billion from $1.47 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase was spread across retail, commercial, municipal and brokered deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances were reduced $35.0 million to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $114.5 million at September 30, 2023. The payoff of the advances was largely funded by deposit growth.

Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.36% at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.03% at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 was 7.71% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.34% at September 30, 2023. The positive impact of decreases in unrealized losses in the available for sale (AFS) investment portfolio, net income and amortization of intangibles was modestly offset by asset growth.



The effective tax rate decreased to 20.9% for the fourth quarter from 50.5% in the third quarter and 25.6% one year earlier. The third quarter reflected a reduction in the carrying value of deferred tax assets of $1.8 million, due to the impact of the Wisconsin budget change, which decreased the incremental tax rate at which the deferred tax asset would be recognized in the future. This more than offset the overall benefit of a lower Wisconsin tax rate benefit of $0.6 million in the third quarter, which reflects three quarters of benefit. The fourth quarter reflects $0.2 million of benefit compared to the first and second quarters of 2023.

Nonperforming assets were $15.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans declined $854 thousand during the fourth quarter while foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $749 thousand due to the addition of a closed branch office.

Substandard loans increased by $3.4 million to $19.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.2 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was largely due to the addition of a $3.7 million loan relationship secured by single family rental homes in the Twin Cities.

The efficiency ratio was 72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the increase primarily due to the fourth quarter branch closure expenses and lower net interest income due to the $0.4 million nonaccrual interest income payoff interest income in the third quarter.

On January 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share annual dividend, an increase of 10%, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 and payable February 23, 2024.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased modestly by $20.3 million during the quarter to $1.85 billion at December 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.6 million during the quarter to $37.1 million at December 31, 2023, largely due to an increase in clearing balances of $8.1 million partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $2.9 million.

Securities available for sale increased $2.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $155.7 million from $153.4 million at September 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in the market value of the portfolio, partially offset by principal repayments of $16.6 million.

Securities held to maturity decreased $1.1 million to $91.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $92.3 million at September 30, 2023, due to principal repayments.

On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was 244% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at December 31, 2023, and 221% at September 30, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $673.6 million at December 31, 2023, and $614.9 million at September 30, 2023.

Gross loans increased by $13.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank grew the multi-family and residential portfolios $8.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively. The addition of residential 10/1 ARM loan originations were added to the portfolio, although at a slower pace than the third quarter and this reduction is expected to continue.

Our office loan portfolio is $40.2 million and consists of 70 loans. There are no criticized loans in this portfolio and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased slightly by $0.1 million to $22.91 million at December 31, 2023, representing 1.57% of total loans receivable compared to 1.59% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Bank had net recoveries of $264 thousand.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loans, end of period $ 1,460,792 $ 1,447,529 $ 1,424,988 $ 1,411,784 Allowance for credit losses - Loans $ 22,908 $ 22,973 $ 23,164 Allowance for loan losses “ALL” $ 17,939 ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.57 % 1.59 % 1.63 % ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.27 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:

(in thousands)

In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $1.250 million at December 31, 2023 and $1.571 million at September 30, 2023, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

December 31, 2023 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Twelve Months Ended ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period $ 1,571 $ — $ — $ — Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-13 adoption — — 1,537 — Additions (reductions) to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations (321 ) — (287 ) — ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period $ 1,250 $ — $ 1,250 $ —

Nonperforming assets decreased $0.1 million to $15.4 million, or 0.83% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.5 million or 0.85% at September 30, 2023. The transfer of a closed branch to REO was offset by the reduction in 90+ delinquent and accruing residential loans.

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Special mention loan balances $ 18,392 $ 20,043 $ 20,507 $ 6,636 $ 12,170 Substandard loan balances 19,596 16,171 19,203 15,439 17,319 Criticized loans, end of period $ 37,988 $ 36,214 $ 39,710 $ 22,075 $ 29,489

Special mention loans decreased $1.7 million from September 30, 2023, due to reductions of $2.2 million and new additions of $0.5 million.

Substandard loans increased by $3.4 million to $19.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.2 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was largely due to a $3.7 million loan relationship secured by single family rental homes in the Twin Cities.

Total deposits increased $45.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $1.52 billion. Consumer and commercial deposits grew $14.3 million while public deposits grew $18.4 million. Brokered deposits increased $13.1 million, with $40 million of brokered money market deposits replacing a maturing brokered CD of $25 million.

Deposit Portfolio Composition

(in thousands)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Consumer deposits $ 814,899 $ 794,970 $ 790,404 $ 786,614 $ 805,598 Commercial deposits 423,762 429,358 401,079 391,534 405,733 Public deposits 182,172 163,734 175,869 194,683 173,548 Brokered deposits 98,259 85,173 97,330 63,962 39,841 Total deposits $ 1,519,092 $ 1,473,235 $ 1,464,682 $ 1,436,793 $ 1,424,720

Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 265,704 $ 275,790 $ 261,876 $ 247,735 $ 284,722 Interest bearing demand deposits 343,276 336,962 358,226 390,730 371,210 Savings accounts 176,548 183,702 206,380 214,537 220,019 Money market accounts 374,055 312,689 288,934 309,005 323,435 Certificate accounts 359,509 364,092 349,266 274,786 225,334 Total deposits $ 1,519,092 $ 1,473,235 $ 1,464,682 $ 1,436,793 $ 1,424,720

At December 31, 2023, our deposit portfolio composition was 54% consumer, 28% commercial, 12% public and 6% brokered deposits compared to 54% consumer, 29% commercial, 11% public and 6% brokered deposits at September 30, 2023.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $275.8 million, or 18% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, and $277.9 million, or 19% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023. Uninsured deposits alone at December 31, 2023, were $427.5 million, or 28% of total deposits, and $412.9 million, or 28% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $35.0 million to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $114.5 million one quarter earlier, as deposit growth more than funded loan growth, allowing advances to be repaid.

The Company repurchased 27,500 shares of the Company’s common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 202 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income decreased to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $12.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased from $14.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to $0.4 million recognized in the third quarter from a nonaccrual loan payoff. From the fourth quarter of 2022, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to liability costs increasing more than asset yields.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin As reported $ 11,747 2.69 % $ 12,121 2.79 % $ 11,686 2.72 % $ 12,795 3.02 % $ 14,478 3.40 % Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans — — % — — % — — % — — % (109 ) (0.02 )% Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences — — % — — % — — % — — % (32 ) (0.01 )% Less accretion for PCD loans (37 ) (0.01 )% (39 ) (0.01 )% (39 ) (0.01 )% (37 ) (0.01 )% — — % Less scheduled accretion interest (33 ) (0.01 )% (77 ) (0.02 )% (85 ) (0.02 )% (84 ) (0.02 )% (169 ) (0.04 )% Without loan purchase accretion $ 11,677 2.67 % $ 12,005 2.76 % $ 11,562 2.69 % $ 12,674 2.99 % $ 14,168 3.33 %

The fourth quarter provision for credit losses was a negative $0.7 million primarily due to (1) net recoveries; (2) net reductions in ACL and ACL unfunded commitments due to reductions in outstanding construction commitments; and (3) improved forecasted general economic conditions, partially offset by increases in specific reserves. The provision was a negative $0.3 million for the preceding quarter and $0.7 million was recorded during the fourth quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income decreased to $2.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.6 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased from $2.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was largely due to lower gains on sale of loans and lower loan servicing income due to semiannual payments received in the first and third quarters, partially offset by higher net gains on investment securities due to increased valuations of equity securities.

Total non-interest expense increased $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $10.2 million, compared to $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and decreased from $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to branch closure expenses recorded in other expenses. Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the comparable prior year period, largely due to (1) lower incentive compensation resulting in $1.0 million lower compensation expense; (2) reduction in amortization of intangible assets of $0.7 million; and (3) new market tax credit depletion.

Provision for income taxes decreased to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the third quarter, the Company recognized the year-to-date 2023 impact of the Wisconsin budget change, making income on commercial loans under $5 million non-taxable. The third and fourth quarters both reflect the impact of the resulting lower incremental tax rate. The lower incremental tax rate resulted in a one-time $1.8 million tax expense related to a reduction in the carrying value of the deferred tax asset, recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The related tax benefit recorded in the third quarter was $0.6 million. The effective tax rate was 20.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, 50.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 25.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company early adopted ASU 2023-02. This guidance results in new market tax credit depletion being reclassified from non-interest expense to tax expense and changes the amortization method to be proportional to the tax credit realized. As a result, retained earnings increased $130 thousand, effective January 1, 2023, and non-interest expense decreased by $162 thousand from the prior year fourth quarter results.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 23 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) December 31, 2023 (unaudited) September 30, 2023 (unaudited) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 (audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,138 $ 32,532 $ 42,969 $ 35,363 Other interest bearing deposits — — — 249 Securities available for sale “AFS” 155,743 153,414 161,135 165,991 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 91,229 92,336 93,800 96,379 Equity investments 3,284 2,433 2,299 1,794 Other investments 15,725 15,109 16,347 15,834 Loans receivable 1,460,792 1,447,529 1,424,988 1,411,784 Allowance for credit losses (22,908 ) (22,973 ) (23,164 ) (17,939 ) Loans receivable, net 1,437,884 1,424,556 1,401,824 1,393,845 Loans held for sale 5,773 2,737 2,394 — Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,865 3,944 4,008 4,262 Office properties and equipment, net 18,373 19,465 19,827 20,493 Accrued interest receivable 5,409 5,936 5,702 5,285 Intangible assets 1,694 1,873 2,052 2,449 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,795 1,046 1,199 1,271 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 25,647 25,467 25,290 24,954 Other assets 16,334 18,741 19,493 16,719 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,851,391 $ 1,831,087 $ 1,829,837 $ 1,816,386 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,519,092 $ 1,473,235 $ 1,464,682 $ 1,424,720 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances 79,530 114,530 122,530 142,530 Other borrowings 67,465 67,407 67,357 72,409 Other liabilities 11,970 10,513 9,710 9,639 Total liabilities 1,678,057 1,665,685 1,664,279 1,649,298 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,440,591, 10,468,091, 10,470,175 and 10,425,119 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 104 105 105 104 Additional paid-in capital 119,441 119,612 119,404 119,240 Retained earnings 71,117 67,424 64,926 65,400 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,328 ) (21,739 ) (18,877 ) (17,656 ) Total stockholders’ equity 173,334 165,402 165,558 167,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,851,391 $ 1,831,087 $ 1,829,837 $ 1,816,386

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited) September 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 (audited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,408 $ 19,083 $ 17,042 $ 73,577 $ 61,639 Interest on investments 2,618 2,689 2,317 10,671 7,758 Total interest and dividend income 22,026 21,772 19,359 84,248 69,397 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 7,851 7,388 2,695 25,749 6,429 Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 1,371 1,210 1,127 5,966 2,303 Interest on other borrowed funds 1,057 1,053 1,059 4,184 4,296 Total interest expense 10,279 9,651 4,881 35,899 13,028 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 11,747 12,121 14,478 48,349 56,369 Provision for credit losses (650 ) (325 ) 700 (475 ) 1,475 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,397 12,446 13,778 48,824 54,894 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 485 491 513 1,949 2,018 Interchange income 581 601 583 2,324 2,343 Loan servicing income 539 611 527 2,218 2,439 Gain on sale of loans 191 299 144 1,692 1,474 Loan fees and service charges 124 140 179 432 679 Net gains on investment securities 277 116 708 459 541 Other 283 307 219 1,176 936 Total non-interest income 2,480 2,565 2,873 10,250 10,430 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,139 5,293 5,241 21,106 22,128 Occupancy 1,314 1,335 1,353 5,431 5,490 Data processing 1,511 1,536 1,355 5,951 5,453 Amortization of intangible assets 179 179 252 755 1,449 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 159 150 157 615 222 Advertising, marketing and public relations 262 185 255 734 1,017 FDIC premium assessment 204 204 118 812 470 Professional services 371 342 555 1,524 1,707 Losses (gains) on repossessed assets, net — 100 (378 ) 62 (395 ) New market tax credit depletion — — 162 — 650 Other 1,067 645 1,266 3,152 3,552 Total non-interest expense 10,206 9,969 10,336 40,142 41,743 Income before provision for income taxes 4,671 5,042 6,315 18,932 23,581 Provision for income taxes 978 2,544 1,619 5,873 5,820 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,693 $ 2,498 $ 4,696 $ 13,059 $ 17,761 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.45 $ 1.25 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.45 $ 1.25 $ 1.69 Cash dividends paid $ — $ — $ — $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Book value per share at end of period $ 16.60 $ 15.80 $ 16.03 $ 16.60 $ 16.03 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 13.42 $ 12.61 $ 12.77 $ 13.42 $ 12.77

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP pretax income $ 4,671 $ 5,042 $ 6,315 $ 18,932 $ 23,581 Branch closure costs (1) 380 — 646 380 981 Pretax income as adjusted (2) $ 5,051 $ 5,042 $ 6,961 $ 19,312 $ 24,562 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3) 1,058 2,544 1,785 5,991 6,062 Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,993 $ 2,498 $ 5,176 $ 13,321 $ 18,500 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.45 $ 1.25 $ 1.69 Branch closure costs, net of tax 0.03 — 0.04 0.03 0.07 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.49 $ 1.28 $ 1.76 Average diluted shares outstanding 10,457,184 10,470,098 10,460,025 10,470,298 10,513,773

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 750,531 $ 750,282 $ 732,435 $ 725,971 Agricultural real estate 83,350 84,558 87,198 87,908 Multi-family real estate 228,095 219,193 208,211 208,908 Construction and land development 110,941 109,799 105,625 102,492 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 121,666 121,033 133,763 136,013 Agricultural operating 25,691 24,552 24,358 28,806 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 129,021 125,939 119,724 105,389 Purchased HELOC loans 2,880 2,881 3,216 3,262 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 6,535 7,175 8,189 10,236 Other consumer 6,187 6,440 6,487 7,150 Gross loans $ 1,464,897 $ 1,451,852 $ 1,429,206 $ 1,416,135 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (2,900 ) (3,048 ) (2,827 ) (2,585 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (1,205 ) (1,275 ) (1,391 ) (1,766 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,460,792 $ 1,447,529 $ 1,424,988 $ 1,411,784

Nonperforming Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2023 (1) September 30, 2023 (1) June 30, 2023 (1) December 31, 2022 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 10,359 $ 10,570 $ 11,359 $ 5,736 Agricultural real estate 391 469 1,712 2,742 Construction and land development 54 94 94 — Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) — — 4 552 Agricultural operating 1,180 1,373 1,436 890 Residential mortgage 1,167 923 1,029 1,253 Consumer installment 33 27 29 31 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,184 $ 13,456 $ 15,663 $ 11,204 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 389 971 492 246 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 13,573 14,427 16,155 11,450 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,795 1,046 1,199 1,271 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 15,368 $ 15,473 $ 17,354 $ 12,721 Loans, end of period $ 1,460,792 $ 1,447,529 $ 1,424,988 $ 1,411,784 Total assets, end of period $ 1,851,391 $ 1,831,087 $ 1,829,837 $ 1,816,386 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 0.93 % 1.00 % 1.13 % 0.81 % NPAs to total assets 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.95 % 0.70 %

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,699 $ 241 5.73 % $ 21,298 $ 302 5.63 % $ 8,134 $ 87 4.24 % Loans receivable 1,458,558 19,408 5.28 % 1,435,284 19,083 5.27 % 1,399,244 17,042 4.83 % Interest bearing deposits — — — % — — — % 337 2 2.35 % Investment securities (1) 243,705 2,102 3.42 % 252,226 2,119 3.33 % 264,064 1,990 3.01 % Other investments 15,760 275 6.92 % 15,511 268 6.85 % 15,783 238 5.98 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,734,722 $ 22,026 5.04 % $ 1,724,319 $ 21,772 5.01 % $ 1,687,562 $ 19,359 4.55 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 175,281 $ 323 0.73 % $ 199,279 $ 328 0.65 % $ 226,082 $ 312 0.55 % Demand deposits 329,096 1,680 2.03 % 354,073 1,863 2.09 % 379,011 836 0.88 % Money market accounts 326,981 2,217 2.69 % 298,098 1,889 2.51 % 316,791 710 0.89 % CD’s 368,110 3,631 3.91 % 358,238 3,308 3.66 % 205,201 837 1.62 % Total deposits $ 1,199,468 $ 7,851 2.60 % $ 1,209,688 $ 7,388 2.42 % $ 1,127,085 $ 2,695 0.95 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 191,575 2,428 5.03 % 182,967 2,263 4.91 % 212,051 2,186 4.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,391,043 $ 10,279 2.93 % $ 1,392,655 $ 9,651 2.75 % $ 1,339,136 $ 4,881 1.45 % Net interest income $ 11,747 $ 12,121 $ 14,478 Interest rate spread 2.11 % 2.26 % 3.10 % Net interest margin (1) 2.69 % 2.79 % 3.40 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.25 1.24 1.26

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,469 $ 1,010 5.47 % $ 19,796 $ 203 1.03 % Loans receivable 1,430,035 73,577 5.15 % 1,351,052 61,639 4.56 % Interest bearing deposits 63 1 1.59 % 1,106 24 2.17 % Investment securities (1) 257,020 8,606 3.35 % 278,056 6,767 2.43 % Other investments 16,274 1,054 6.48 % 15,230 764 5.02 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,721,861 $ 84,248 4.89 % $ 1,665,240 $ 69,397 4.17 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 200,087 $ 1,427 0.71 % $ 234,755 $ 753 0.32 % Demand deposits 359,866 6,727 1.87 % 403,289 1,881 0.47 % Money market accounts 306,020 6,976 2.28 % 317,879 1,721 0.54 % CD’s 317,376 10,619 3.35 % 178,726 2,074 1.16 % Total deposits $ 1,183,349 $ 25,749 2.18 % $ 1,134,649 $ 6,429 0.57 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 208,373 10,150 4.87 % 189,274 6,599 3.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,391,722 $ 35,899 2.58 % $ 1,323,923 $ 13,028 0.98 % Net interest income $ 48,349 $ 56,369 Interest rate spread 2.31 % 3.19 % Net interest margin (1) 2.81 % 3.39 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 1.26

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.54 % 1.03 % 0.71 % 1.00 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.72 % 5.97 % 11.32 % 7.87 % 10.70 % Return on average tangible common equity4 (annualized) 11.29 % 7.74 % 14.85 % 10.26 % 14.36 % Efficiency ratio 72 % 67 % 61 % 68 % 61 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 2.69 % 2.79 % 3.40 % 2.81 % 3.39 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 2.67 % 2.76 % 3.33 % 2.78 % 3.29 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 0.86 % 0.54 % 1.14 % 0.73 % 1.04 % Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 9.43 % 5.97 % 12.47 % 8.03 % 11.15 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,693 $ 2,498 $ 4,696 $ 13,059 $ 17,761 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,993 $ 2,498 $ 5,176 $ 13,321 $ 18,500 Average assets $ 1,843,789 $ 1,836,775 $ 1,803,155 $ 1,836,337 $ 1,775,049 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.54 % 1.03 % 0.71 % 1.00 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.86 % 0.54 % 1.14 % 0.73 % 1.04 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,693 $ 2,498 $ 4,696 $ 13,059 $ 17,761 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,993 $ 2,498 $ 5,176 $ 13,321 $ 18,500 Average equity $ 168,058 $ 166,131 $ 164,621 $ 165,968 $ 165,921 Return on average equity (annualized) 8.72 % 5.97 % 11.32 % 7.87 % 10.70 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 9.43 % 5.97 % 12.47 % 8.03 % 11.15 %

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,206 $ 9,969 $ 10,336 $ 40,142 $ 41,743 Less amortization of intangibles (179 ) (179 ) (252 ) (755 ) (1,449 ) Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $ 10,027 $ 9,790 $ 10,084 $ 39,387 $ 40,294 Non-interest income $ 2,480 $ 2,565 $ 2,873 $ 10,250 $ 10,430 (Gain) loss on investment securities (277 ) (116 ) (708 ) (459 ) (541 ) Net interest margin 11,747 12,121 14,478 48,349 56,369 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 13,950 $ 14,570 $ 16,643 $ 58,140 $ 66,258 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72 % 67 % 61 % 68 % 61 %

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period December 31, 2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 173,334 $ 165,402 $ 165,558 $ 167,088 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,694 ) (1,873 ) (2,052 ) (2,449 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,142 $ 132,031 $ 132,008 $ 133,141 Ending common shares outstanding 10,440,591 10,468,091 10,470,175 10,425,119 Book value per share $ 16.60 $ 15.80 $ 15.81 $ 16.03 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.42 $ 12.61 $ 12.61 $ 12.77

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 173,334 $ 165,402 $ 165,558 $ 167,088 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,694 ) (1,873 ) (2,052 ) (2,449 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,142 $ 132,031 $ 132,008 $ 133,141 Total Assets $ 1,851,391 $ 1,831,087 $ 1,829,837 $ 1,816,386 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,694 ) (1,873 ) (2,052 ) (2,449 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,818,199 $ 1,797,716 $ 1,796,287 $ 1,782,439 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.36 % 9.03 % 9.05 % 9.20 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.71 % 7.34 % 7.35 % 7.47 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total stockholders’ equity $ 173,334 $ 165,402 $ 167,088 $ 173,334 $ 167,088 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,694 ) (1,873 ) (2,449 ) (1,694 ) (2,449 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 140,142 $ 132,031 $ 133,141 $ 140,142 $ 133,141 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 134,776 $ 132,671 $ 130,577 $ 132,409 $ 131,305 GAAP earnings after income taxes 3,693 2,498 4,696 13,059 17,761 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 142 89 190 521 1,095 Tangible net income $ 3,835 $ 2,587 $ 4,886 $ 13,580 $ 18,856 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.29 % 7.74 % 14.85 % 10.26 % 14.36 %

