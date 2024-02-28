Harmony in Handcraft: Unveiling Sustainable Elegance from Bali's Artisanal Heart
Home and Soul Launches New Bali Collection: A Testament to Sustainable Craftsmanship and Ethical BeautyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and Soul, a leader in sustainable home decor, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Bali Collection, bringing sustainable luxury to the forefront of home design. This latest collection, heralded by the company's eagerly awaited final shipment from Bali for the year 2023, captures the essence of Balinese artistry and the brand's commitment to ethical practices.
"After an extraordinary year of reconnection and growth, we are excited to unveil a collection that truly embodies the spirit and craftsmanship of Bali," said Carol Sukkar Founder of Home and Soul. "Our journey back to Bali post-COVID-19 has been more than just a reunion; it's been a continuation of our story, a narrative woven through every product we create."
The Bali Collection features top picks like the Larisa Concrete Side Table and the Aisha Concrete Coffee Table, both boasting a modern design with a matte white finish to brighten any space. Designed for versatility, they can be paired elegantly in a lounge or placed outdoors to elevate any garden setting.
Additionally, the collection includes oversized ceramic vases and pots named Lyla, Kylie, and Zelda, crafted to transform any home with their rustic charm. These pieces are ideal for making a statement in an entranceway or as a centerpiece in your favorite home nook.
Not to be outdone, the Cosima Table Lamp combines bohemian chic with modern design, radiating elegance and adding artistic flair to any decor setup. It pairs seamlessly with the new Toulouse Mirror, a handcrafted piece that promises to bring the wow factor to any wall it adorns.
"Each item in our collection is more than just a piece of furniture; it's a symbol of our dedication to fair trade and eco-friendly practices," Carol added. "We're not just crafting decor; we're crafting a better future, empowering communities, and supporting local economies."
Home and Soul's Bali Collection is not just a purchase; it's an investment in a sustainable and ethically crafted journey. The collection is available exclusively in-store, inviting customers to experience the artistry of Bali and support a future where high standards in design meet ethical business practices.
About Home and Soul: Home and Soul is a Dubai-based sustainable home decor brand that seamlessly blends style with eco-conscious living. With a focus on empowering women and fostering economic stability through fair trade practices, Home and Soul is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the global economy and environment.
For more information on the Bali Collection or to explore the artistry of sustainable design, visit www.homeandsouldubai.com or our showroom at Al Wasl Road Villa 6, Next to Falcon House Bus Stop - Al Manara – Dubai.
