Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and 2023 Fiscal Year

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL), and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of $355,000 compared to the net income of $7,140,000 earned in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to a $1,939,000 decrease in net interest income, and a $5,816,000 increase in the provision for credit losses. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $16,759,000, a decrease of $12,474,000 from net income of $29,233,000 earned in year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease includes a $6,330,000 decrease in net interest income and a $4,648,000 increase in the provision for credit losses.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.04 and $0.88 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2023, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.07, compared to $3.58 for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the return on average assets was 0.79%, and the return on average equity was 9.67%, compared to 1.43% and 16.11%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total assets were $2.201 billion as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, loans receivable were $1.604 billion, total deposits were $1.795 billion and stockholders’ equity was $181.1 million.

Loans receivable increased $129.7 million to $1.604 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.474 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans receivable in 2023 included an $83.9 million increase in retail loans and a $45.8 million increase in commercial loans. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $3,181,000 and $6,078,000, respectively, compared to $232,000 and $344,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2022. The increase in net charge-offs for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 was due primarily to losses on one credit relationship in the amount of $2,806,000 and $4,806,000, respectively.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $15,488,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1,941,000 compared to the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income (fte) totaled $62,816,000, a decrease of $6,348,000 compared to 2022, due primarily to the increase in funding costs on interest-bearing liabilities in excess of the increase in the yield earned on interest earning assets.

The provision for credit losses totaled $6,116,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $300,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was required to maintain the allowance for credit losses at an adequate level based on the quarterly analysis and was due primarily to replenish the allowance for credit losses for charge-offs recorded during the period. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $5,548,000 compared to $900,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The $4,648,000 increase in the provision for credit losses was required to replenish the allowance for credit losses for charge-offs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $2,123,000 compared to $1,926,000 for the similar period in 2022. Gains on the sale of loans, securities and foreclosed real estate increased $98,000, while service charges and fees increased $51,000. All other items of other income increased $48,000, net. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $8,124,000 compared to $9,932,000 in 2022, a decrease of $1,808,000 due primarily to income recognized in 2022 on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount. For the year ended December 31, 2023, gains on the sale of loans and investment securities decreased $152,000 in the aggregate, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned decreased $347,000 during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Other expenses totaled $10,849,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10,275,000 in the similar period of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, other expenses totaled $43,497,000 compared to $41,044,000 for 2022, an increase of $2,453,000, or 6.0%.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results in 2023 reflect decreasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, which have impacted our cost of interest-bearing liabilities more than the increase in yield earned on interest-earning assets. Our Return on Average Assets was 0.79%, and our Return on Average Equity was 9.67%. We have continued to grow our core business lines, including an 8.8% increase in loans outstanding and a 3.90% increase in total deposits. Our cash dividend of $0.30 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2023, represents a 3.5% increase over the same period of last year. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of customers and enhance shareholder value in our Company.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:


(dollars in thousands)		 Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Net interest income $ 15,293     $ 17,232     $ 62,067     $ 68,397  
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   195       197       749       767  
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 15,488     $ 17,429     $ 62,816     $ 69,164  


This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:


(dollars in thousands)		 Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Average equity
 $ 168,320     $ 162,762     $ 173,274     $ 181,499  
Average goodwill and other Intangibles   (29,495
 )     (29,582
 )     (29,526
 )     (29,618
 )
Average tangible equity $ 138,825
     $ 133,180
     $ 143,748
     $ 151,881  


Contact:   William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com


                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 (unaudited)                    
    December 31            
    2023   2022            
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 28,533   $ 28,847              
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   37,587     3,019              
Cash and cash equivalents   66,120     31,866              
                     
Securities available for sale   406,259     418,927              
Loans receivable   1,603,618     1,473,945              
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,968     16,999              
Net loans receivable   1,584,650     1,456,946              
Regulatory stock, at cost   7,318     5,418              
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,838     17,924              
Bank owned life insurance   46,439     43,364              
Foreclosed real estate owned   97     346              
Accrued interest receivable   8,123     6,917              
Deferred tax assets, net   21,353     23,549              
Goodwill   29,266     29,266              
Other intangible assets   221     306              
Other assets   13,395     12,241              
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,201,079   $ 2,047,070              
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 399,545   $ 434,529              
Interest-bearing   1,395,614     1,293,198              
Total deposits   1,795,159     1,727,727              
Short-term borrowings   74,076     93,215              
Other borrowings   124,236     40,000              
Accrued interest payable   10,510     2,653              
Other liabilities   16,028     16,390              
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,020,009     1,879,985              
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -     -              
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2023: 8,310,847 shares, 2022: 8,291,401 shares   831     829              
Surplus   97,700     96,897              
Retained earnings   135,284     130,020              
Treasury stock, at cost: 2023: 200,690 shares, 2022: 124,650 shares (5,397 )   (3,308 )            
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (47,348 )   (57,353 )            
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   181,070     167,085              
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,201,079   $ 2,047,070              
                     
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 (unaudited)                    
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022       2023   2022
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 23,328   $ 17,810       $ 85,209   $ 66,013  
Securities   2,504     2,487         9,922     9,051  
Other   253     98         409     602  
Total Interest income   26,085     20,395         95,540     75,666  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   8,910     2,772         26,029     6,471  
Short-term borrowings   346     329         3,048     524  
Other borrowings   1,536     62         4,396     274  
Total Interest expense   10,792     3,163         33,473     7,269  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,293     17,232         62,067     68,397  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   6,116     300         5,548     900  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   9,177     16,932         56,519     67,497  
                     
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,421     1,370         5,613     5,661  
Income from fiduciary activities   210     210         898     845  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     3         (209 )   3  
Gains on sales of loans, net   36     1         63     3  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   66     -         80     427  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   242     195         1,012     1,087  
Other   148     147         667     1,906  
Total other income   2,123     1,926         8,124     9,932  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   5,672     5,246         23,565     22,071  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,265     1,263         5,083     4,967  
Data processing and related operations   877     917         3,342     2,948  
Taxes, other than income   77     239         566     1,013  
Professional fees   544     383         1,676     1,719  
FDIC Insurance assessment   287     144         985     612  
Foreclosed real estate   17     7         129     73  
Amortization of intangibles   19     23         85     101  
Other   2,091     2,053         8,066     7,540  
Total other expenses   10,849     10,275         43,497     41,044  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   451     8,583         21,146     36,385  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   96     1,443         4,387     7,152  
NET INCOME $ 355   $ 7,140       $ 16,759   $ 29,233  
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.88       $ 2.08   $ 3.59  
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.88       $ 2.07   $ 3.58  
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
For the Three Months Ended December 31   2023   2022            
                     
Net interest income $ 15,293   $ 17,232              
Net income   355     7,140              
                     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.24 %   3.30 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   2.95 %   3.55 %            
Return on average assets   0.06 %   1.40 %            
Return on average equity   0.84 %   17.40 %            
Return on average tangible equity   1.01 %   21.27 %            
Basic earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.88              
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.88              
                     
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31   2023     2022              
                     
Net interest income $ 62,067   $ 68,397              
Net income   16,759     29,233              
                     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.47 %   3.38 %            
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.06 %   3.53 %            
Return on average assets   0.79 %   1.43 %            
Return on average equity   9.67 %   16.11 %            
Return on average tangible equity   11.66 %   19.25 %            
Basic earnings per share $ 2.08   $ 3.59              
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.07   $ 3.58              
                     
As of December 31   2023   2022            
                     
Total assets $ 2,201,079   $ 2,047,070              
Total loans receivable   1,603,618     1,473,945              
Allowance for credit losses   18,968     16,999              
Total deposits   1,795,159     1,727,727              
Stockholders' equity   181,070     167,085              
Trust assets under management   192,374     184,855              
                     
Book value per share $ 22.99   $ 20.86              
Tangible book value per share $ 19.36   $ 17.24              
Equity to total assets   8.23 %   8.16 %            
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.18 %   1.15 %            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48 %   0.08 %            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %   0.07 %            
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
    December 31   September 30 June 30   March 31   December 31
    2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 28,533   $ 41,141   $ 30,053   $ 25,701   $ 28,847  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   37,587     13,005     3,036     3,314     3,019  
Cash and cash equivalents   66,120     54,146     33,089     29,015     31,866  
                     
Securities available for sale   406,259     380,499     403,621     418,245     418,927  
Loans receivable   1,603,618     1,611,069     1,577,699     1,535,643     1,473,945  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,968     16,086     17,483     19,445     16,999  
Net loans receivable   1,584,650     1,594,983     1,560,216     1,516,198     1,456,946  
Regulatory stock, at cost   7,318     8,843     7,924     5,963     5,418  
Bank owned life insurance   46,439     46,197     45,806     45,577     43,364  
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,838     17,254     17,363     17,660     17,924  
Foreclosed real estate owned   97     290     387     346     346  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,487     29,506     29,526     29,549     29,572  
Other assets   42,871     48,280     43,833     41,810     42,707  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,201,079   $ 2,179,998   $ 2,141,765   $ 2,104,363   $ 2,047,070  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 399,545   $ 430,242   $ 425,757   $ 419,615   $ 434,529  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,395,614     1,316,582     1,306,240     1,336,320     1,293,198  
Total deposits   1,795,159     1,746,824     1,731,997     1,755,935     1,727,727  
Borrowings   198,312     241,328     211,978     148,744     133,215  
Other liabilities   26,538     27,144     24,366     23,269     19,043  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,020,009     2,015,296     1,968,341     1,927,948     1,879,985  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   181,070     164,702     173,424     176,415     167,085  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,201,079   $ 2,179,998   $ 2,141,765   $ 2,104,363   $ 2,047,070  
                     
                     
                     
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    December 31   September 30 June 30   March 31   December 31
                     
Three months ended   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 23,328   $ 22,021   $ 20,702   $ 19,158   $ 17,810  
Securities   2,504     2,433     2,481     2,505     2,487  
Other   253     54     53     48     98  
Total interest income   26,085     24,508     23,236     21,711     20,395  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   8,910     7,017     5,740     4,362     2,772  
Borrowings   1,882     2,452     1,854     1,256     391  
Total interest expense   10,792     9,469     7,594     5,618     3,163  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,293     15,039     15,642     16,093     17,232  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES   6,116     882     (1,750 )   300     300  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   9,177     14,157     17,392     15,793     16,932  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,421     1,527     1,353     1,313     1,370  
Income from fiduciary activities   210     246     229     212     210  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     -     (212 )   2     3  
Gains on sales of loans, net   36     18     10     -     1  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   66     13     -     -     -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   242     328     229     213     195  
Other   148     174     174     172     147  
Total other income   2,123     2,306     1,783     1,912     1,926  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   5,672     6,083     5,842     5,969     5,246  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,265     1,242     1,314     1,262     1,263  
Foreclosed real estate   17     9     74     29     7  
FDIC insurance assessment   287     254     244     200     144  
Other   3,608     3,688     3,464     2,976     3,615  
Total other expenses   10,849     11,276     10,938     10,436     10,275  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX   451     5,187     8,237     7,269     8,583  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   96     1,068     1,734     1,487     1,443  
NET INCOME $ 355   $ 4,119   $ 6,503   $ 5,782   $ 7,140  
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.51   $ 0.81   $ 0.71   $ 0.88  
                     
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04   $ 0.51   $ 0.81   $ 0.71   $ 0.88  
                     
Book Value per share $ 22.99   $ 21.15   $ 22.24   $ 21.92   $ 20.86  
Tangible Book Value per share   19.36     17.49     18.58     18.31     17.24  
                     
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.06 %   0.76 %   1.23 %   1.13 %   1.40 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   0.84 %   9.33 %   14.72 %   13.61 %   17.40 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   1.01 %   11.22 %   17.66 %   16.42 %   21.27 %
                     
Net interest spread (fte)   2.24 %   2.28 %   2.56 %   2.83 %   3.30 %
Net interest margin (fte)   2.95 %   2.94 %   3.09 %   3.25 %   3.55 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.18 %   1.00 %   1.11 %   1.27 %   1.15 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.79 %   0.59 %   0.06 %   0.08 %   0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.48 %   0.65 %   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %   0.50 %   0.17 %   0.15 %   0.07 %

 


