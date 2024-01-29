Reuben Jeffery III Appointed as Chair of AMG Board of Directors; Dwight D. Churchill to Continue to Serve on AMG’s Board

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a leading partner to independent investment firms globally, today announced the appointment of independent Board member Reuben Jeffery III as Chair, effective January 26, 2024. Most recent Board Chair Dwight D. Churchill will continue to serve on AMG’s Board of Directors, including as Chair of its Nominating and Governance Committee.



Mr. Jeffery has served as a Director of the Company since April 2020. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of Rockefeller & Co. from 2010 to 2018; previously, Mr. Jeffery served seven years in the U.S. government in a variety of positions, including as Under Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Agricultural Affairs and Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Prior to that, Mr. Jeffery spent two decades at Goldman Sachs & Co., becoming Managing Partner of Goldman Sachs's European Financial Institutions Group in 1992, and then Managing Partner of the Goldman Sachs Paris office in 1997. He began his career as a corporate attorney with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Currently, Mr. Jeffery serves as an independent director and chairman of the board of SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc. and as a board member of PartnerRe Ltd. He received a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. and J.D. from Stanford University.

“On behalf of our Board and AMG’s management team, I want to thank Dwight for his extraordinary commitment during a pivotal period in AMG’s evolution,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “I deeply appreciate his leadership, insight, and focus on governance, especially in his role as Chair, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions. Reuben’s commercial acumen and capacity as a leader will be invaluable in his service as our Board Chair, and I look forward to working with him in his expanded role.”

“It has been a privilege to chair AMG’s Board, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Board and the excellent management team,” said Mr. Churchill. “I am pleased that Reuben is stepping into the Chair role, as his extensive global financial services experience, which has been greatly additive to the Board, makes him the right person to lead AMG’s Board into the future.”

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to chair AMG’s Board as AMG celebrates 30 years of successfully partnering with independent investment management firms and enters its next decade,” said Mr. Jeffery. “I look forward to continuing to work with Dwight, Jay, our fellow Directors, and AMG’s leadership team as management executes on AMG’s growth strategy and creates further shareholder value.”

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses, and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of September 30, 2023, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $636 billion across a broad range of differentiated investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

AMG Investor Relations:

Patricia Figueroa



AMG Media Relations:

Ann Imes



(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com