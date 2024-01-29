Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in North America

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping its new IQ8™ Microinverters, IQ8HC™ and IQ8X™. With peak output AC power of 384W, IQ8HC and IQ8X Microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 540W DC.



IQ8HC Microinverters (see U.S. / Canada and Mexico websites) are available for all of North America and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. IQ8X Microinverters are available in the United States, supporting solar modules with higher output DC voltage and cell counts, such as 96-cells, 80 half-cut cells and 88 half-cut cells. The high-quality manufacturing process and low failure rates unlock an industry-leading 25-year warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United States and Canada, and a 12-year warranty for products activated in Mexico.

“As a solar installer, we’re committed to helping homeowners and businesses unlock a more sustainable and reliable energy future,” said Tom Chentnik, owner of Independent Green Technologies of Texas, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. “Enphase is staying ahead of the industry by developing products that can handle the ever-increasing power density of new solar modules. This will help to allow us to maximize value for our customers with newer, more powerful systems."

“Homeowners come to us with a range of energy needs, from energy savings to complete energy independence,” said Ian Skor, owner and CEO of Sandbox Solar, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. “Sandbox Solar provides the highest quality self-sufficiency solutions through Enphase’s growing portfolio of easy-to-install, safe, plug-and-play IQ8 Microinverters, which allow us to efficiently design and install purpose-built systems for the needs of each customer.”

In addition to IQ® Microinverters, the Enphase® Energy Systems™ in North America can also be paired with IQ® Batteries (see U.S. / Canada and Mexico websites), offering an all-in-one solution that can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality. The IQ Combiners consolidate interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamline solar and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution that include an IQ® Gateway, cell modem, current transformers (CTs), and more. These IQ Combiners can also connect the entire system to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform.

“Enphase’s end-to-end energy system has made the decision for our customers to embrace clean energy easy,” said Modesto Sanchez, general manager at Enersuit, an installer of Enphase products in Mexico. “The IQ8-powered Enphase Energy System delivers not just peak energy generation, but also intelligent energy optimization and control via the Enphase App.”

“The latest IQ8 Microinverters exemplify Enphase’s unwavering dedication to innovation,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to expand the global availability of our high-powered IQ8 Microinverters so that more homeowners and businesses are empowered to embrace a brighter energy future.”

For more information about the new IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website for the United States / Canada and Mexico.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and more than 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

