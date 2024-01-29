Worksport Announces Expansion of B2B Dealer Network and Upcoming Availability on Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplaces

West Seneca, New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the expansion of its “B2B” (Business-to-Business) dealer network in the U.S. and Canadian Markets. This strategic move aims to establish and increase the presence and accessibility of Worksport products across the United States and Canada including on major platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, via B2B resellers.



Worksport anticipates beginning its sales efforts, developing its B2B network with its first client meetings planned in early February. Worksport’s sales team, including multiple sales agencies, are presently preparing for series of product road shows that will span all of North America. Worksport is strategically focused on cultivating robust and lucrative partnerships to seize a share of the estimated $3 billion Tonneau Cover Market. With approximately 60 million pickup trucks on the roads in the United States alone, Worksport aims to position itself as a key player in this thriving market by establishing lasting and mutually beneficial business relationships.

The cornerstone product where Worksport expects the most initial interest is its all-new Made in America AL3 Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover - a product that is 90%+ domestically sourced and a testament to Worksport's commitment to quality and functionality. The AL3 cover is now available on the Worksport e-commerce site. However, in a progressive step forward, this product is expected to be available on major platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, via B2B resellers in its rapidly expanding dealer B2B dealer network.

The AL3 cover is anticipated to initially be compatible with and available for a wide range of popular truck models, including RAM trucks by Stellantis, General Motors brands such as the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-Series, Jeep (Gladiator) by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota light trucks.

Steve Ravio, Director of Business at Worksport, commented on the development, “As a Made-in-America business with a keen focus on forging long standing and strong business-to-business relationships, we want to make it clear that Worksport is dedicated to offering the highest quality, best discounts, exclusive product versions, special deals, and the latest products to support its dealer network. We want to fully support local dealers and area distributors to be successful with the Worksport lineup of products. We are gearing up to assist our B2B dealers in making Worksport products available on their e-commerce websites and their Amazon, eBay, and Walmart platforms, as well as automotive stores and showrooms across the US and Canada.”

The Company is excited to build out its dealer network and bring its Made-in-America products to American consumers. With an estimated 70,000+ automotive related dealers across the United States, Worksport's management believes there are tremendous growth opportunities. The team is committed to working diligently with dealers to ensure the AL3 Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover and other products are available in every state and province, enhancing the functionality and style of pickup trucks nationwide.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, commented, “We are eager to see our AL3 and other covers on pickup trucks across the United States, from California to Florida to New York. Our aim is to cater to a diverse range of vehicles, including models from Stellantis, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, and Toyota. Our vision has always been clear, and now we are actively executing it.”

The AL3 Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover has already generated significant interest with dealers that need tonneau covers that fit the popular truck models. As earlier mentioned Worksports Hard-folding cover fits the RAM by Stellantis, General Motors brands GMC and Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota. This product, reflecting the pinnacle of American manufacturing and design, will be accessible through Worksport and Worksport dealers on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, providing customers with various purchasing options.

Worksport's focus on expanding its dealer network and enhancing product accessibility underlines its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Company looks forward to a future of continued growth and success in the North American market.

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport currently maintains an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM by Stellantis, General Motors brands GMC and Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

