Enovis Showcases New Foot & Ankle Offerings at the ACFAS Annual Meeting

New solutions in Percutaneous and Open Bunion procedures, External Fixation, and STAR® Ankle will be featured as part of the company’s growing evidence-based, innovative portfolio.

WILMINGTON, DE, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced it will showcase the latest technologies from its Global Foot and Ankle business at the American College of Foot & Ankle (ACFAS) annual meeting in Tampa, Fla., from February 1-4, 2024. The company will feature products from its recent acquisitions of Novastep® and the external fixation assets of D.N.E., LLC, along with the internally developed Evolve34™ Lapidus Correction System, and the STAR+ Experience with Patient Specific Instrumentation.

“With a commitment to advancing technology and improving user experience, we are proud to share our newest technologies at this year’s meeting,” stated Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis™ Foot and Ankle. “Our recent acquisition of Novastep® and the Pecaplasty® Percutaneous Bunion Correction System will drive outcome improvements with an underserved patient population, and the MIS bunion surgery provides efficiency in the OR for the surgeon, while improving patient recovery times with less pain.1,2,3”

Being showcased at ACFAS for the first time will be Evolve34™, a bunion solution for Lapidus correction that allows surgeons to dial in deformity correction and select a hardware construct specific for the patient’s needs. Additionally, Enovis will be introducing the all new EF1 External Fixation product line, complimenting the flagship DynaNail® and DynaClip™ offerings in the hindfoot segment.

Enovis will also highlight products from its foot and ankle continuum of care, including the following products from its subsidiary DJO, LLC:

Aircast® AirSelect™ Elite Walking Boot

Walking Boot Airlift™ PTTD A versatile stirrup design that aids in the treatment of posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD)

A versatile stirrup design that aids in the treatment of posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD) Regeneration OL1000 ™ Bone Stimulation Device

In addition, visitors can request samples of two new, upcoming Enovis Foot & Ankle products:

Arsenal Foot Plating – Booth visitors can see recent updates including technologies from the company’s Arsenal Ankle Plating System such as Type II Anodization and lower profile plating.

Tiger Cannulated Screw System - The revamped Tiger Cannulated Screw System includes an updated hexalobe head and size variations that booth visitors can ask to see.

ACFAS attendees have opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand at Booth #601, along with the following events:

Enovis Lab at ACFAS – “Transforming Lapidus Correction Surgery: Modern Techniques & Innovations.” Experience the powerful correction, predictable results, and procedural flexibility of Evolve34™ Lapidus Correction System during this sawbones lab on Thursday, February 1 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. This is part of the ACFAS Innovation Lab right on the Exhibit Floor at the back of the 1100 aisle. Register here: https://web.cvent.com/event/344decd8-b2a4-4183-990f-44e040a277a4/summary

Enovis Customer Event – “The Foot & Ankle Experience.” Join us at the Tampa Aquarium Rooftop Terrace on Friday, February 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and take a deep dive into Enovis' latest offerings from percutaneous bunion solutions to Lapidus specific solutions, external fixation and more. Register here: https://web.cvent.com/event/220f21a0-608a-4b07-a19c-aed87a863ec2/summary









About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .





Lee M, Walsh J, Smith MM, Ling J, Wines A, Lam P. Hallux valgus correction comparing percutaneous chevron/Akin (PECA) and open scarf/Akin osteotomies. Foot Ankle Int. 2017;38(8):838-846. doi:10.1177/1071100717704941 Maffulli N, Longo UG, Oliva F, Denaro V, Coppola C. Bosch osteotomy and scarf osteotomy for hallux valgus correction. Orthop Clin North Am. 2009;40(4):515-524. doi:10.1016/j.ocl.2009.06.003 Lam P, Lee M, Xing J, Di Nallo M. Percutaneous surgery for mild to moderate hallux valgus. Foot Ankle Clin. 2016;21(3):459-477. doi:10.1016/j.fcl.2016.04.001









Media Contact:

Megan Foltz Nayak

609-680-0996

Megan.Foltz@enovis.com

Attachment

Media Contact: Megan Foltz Nayak 609-680-0996 Megan.Foltz@enovis.com