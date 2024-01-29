Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar This Week

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems webinar on the following dates/times:



AUSTRALIA PARTICIPANTS:

Date: Friday, 2 February 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. AEDT / 9:30 a.m. AWST

UNITED STATES PARTICIPANTS:

Date: Thursday, 1 February 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please click here, or copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xb_tWO_eR6yXkSyaMmqhrA#/registration

An archived replay will be made available following the event.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

