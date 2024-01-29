Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,815 in the last 365 days.

Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar This Week

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems webinar on the following dates/times:

AUSTRALIA PARTICIPANTS:
Date:    Friday, 2 February 2024
Time:    12:30 p.m. AEDT / 9:30 a.m. AWST

UNITED STATES PARTICIPANTS:
Date:    Thursday, 1 February 2024
Time:    5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please click here, or copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xb_tWO_eR6yXkSyaMmqhrA#/registration

An archived replay will be made available following the event.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Australia
Hannah Howlett
we-aualteritytherapeutics@we-worldwide.com
+61 450 648 064

U.S.
Remy Bernarda
remy.bernarda@iradvisory.com
+1 (415) 203-6386


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar This Week

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more