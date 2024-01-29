Submit Release
Statement of Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on the Comelec's decision to stop all proceedings related to the people's initiative

January 29, 2024

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on the Comelec's decision to stop all proceedings related to the people's initiative

I welcome the decision by the Comelec to stop all proceedings related to the people's initiative seeking to revise the 1987 Constitution.

Nagising din sa katotohanan. I am glad that Comelec has listened to us and the Filipino people. This move is Comelec's acknowledgement of limitations of its authority. I repeat, the Comelec has no authority under the law to formulate guidelines on people's initiative, even to accept signatures.

