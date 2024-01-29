Statement of Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on the Comelec's decision to stop all proceedings related to the people's initiative
January 29, 2024
I welcome the decision by the Comelec to stop all proceedings related to the people's initiative seeking to revise the 1987 Constitution.
Nagising din sa katotohanan. I am glad that Comelec has listened to us and the Filipino people. This move is Comelec's acknowledgement of limitations of its authority. I repeat, the Comelec has no authority under the law to formulate guidelines on people's initiative, even to accept signatures.