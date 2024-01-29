Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December and the whole year of 2023

MACAU, January 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 142 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public at the end of 2023, an increase of 19 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 23.5% to 47,000. For the whole year of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 43.1 percentage points year-on-year to 81.5%; the rates for 2-star (85.1%) and 5-star hotels (82.5%) were relatively high, which showed respective growth of 36.3 percentage points and 48.3 percentage points.

In 2023, the number of guests soared by 165.4% year-on-year to 13,573,000, which recovered to 96.2% of the level in 2019; guests from mainland China (9,844,000), Hong Kong (2,219,000) and Taiwan (256,000) jumped by 154.6%, 876.3% and 559.8% respectively, whereas local guests (550,000) dropped by 39.4%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

In December, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms hiked by 43.1 percentage points year-on-year to 85.9%; the rates for hotels of various star ratings and economical accommodation establishments all exceeded 80%. The number of guests of hotel establishments in December leapt by 189.3% year-on-year to 1,325,000; guests from mainland China (954,000), Hong Kong (188,000) and Taiwan (28,000) jumped by 179.1%, 633.6% and 535.6% respectively, whereas local guests (46,000) declined by 41.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.2 night to 1.6 nights.

For the whole year of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 1,276,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies rocketed by 796.3% year-on-year to 418,000. In December, there were 160,000 visitors arriving on package tours; meanwhile, a total of 53,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 808.5% year-on-year.