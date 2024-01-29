[2024 Online Training Sessions Launched] IPIM Invites Experts to Share New Ideas for Developing International Exhibition Brands

MACAU, January 29 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) launched an online training on exhibition trends today (26th), which was the first of its kind in the new year. Themed on “The Importance of Participating in International Professional Exhibition Associations”, three industry experts who had held important positions in international convention and exhibition associations were invited to share their experiences with 54 industry representatives at home and abroad. The topics of online training session were about how convention and exhibition destination management companies, integrated resorts, and venue suppliers make good use of international exhibition professional associations to establish their professional images, elevate their influence and explore more business and co-operation opportunities.

Some participants believed that the training would help promote Macao to be an ideal destination for conventions and exhibitions, and it provoked new ideas for introducing more international MICE brands to Macao.

Making Good Use of International Exhibition Associations to Expand Business

This online training session was moderated by Patrick Delane, MICE advisor to IPIM. Three industry leading figures from mainland China, South Korea, and Hong Kong were invited to be the keynote speakers, including Former UFI President Monica Lee-Müller, Mr. Qian Han, representing the Society of Incentive and Travel Executives (SITE), as well as Mr. Frank Yang, member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and member of the Knowledge Committee of the Event Industry Council (EIC). The speakers explained the organisational structure, positioning and nature of various international convention and exhibition associations. And based on their practical experiences, they shared their insights on topics related to how to make good use of the associations’ accreditation mechanism, network and co-operative relationships to establish professional images for the company and the brand, to expand business and to bid for international exhibition projects.

IPIM continues to offer various training sessions to strengthen the soft power of the MICE industry

In order to let the Macao MICE industry keep up with the latest global developments and continue to strengthen their soft power, IPIM has launched a series of online training sessions on MICE trends from 2020, inviting international leading figures in the industry to share the latest trends and the new technology applications. So far, 13 online training sessions have been held, and IPIM will continue to hold similar training programmes in the future. To review the online training sessions and for the latest information of training programmes, please visit www.mice.gov.mo.