CE hopes Macanese community can accurately grasp opportunities of our times

MACAU, January 29 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said he hoped that the Macanese community could accurately grasp the development trajectory of our times, making full use of development opportunities and maintaining the forward push of the various community initiatives, in order to scale new heights.

Speaking at a reception hosted for representatives of the local Macanese community, Mr Ho mentioned the Government’s ongoing effort to advance, at a faster speed, Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, as well as the integrated development between Macao and Hengqin, and advancement of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Chief Executive noted the contribution the local Macanese community had made to the overall socio-economic recovery in Macao.

As the city entered 2024, Macao’s economy had sustained steady growth, ushering a new stage of recovery and prosperity. This achievement had only been possible through the unflinching efforts of the Macanese community in a wide range of areas, including education, social services, cultural activities, catering, and legal services. Such growth was also testimony to the resilience, strength, expertise and input of the Macanese community, showcasing the contributions they had made to the overall socio-economic recovery in Macao. For this, Mr Ho expressed his sincere gratitude.

In 2023, the amended Law on Safeguarding National Security came into force, and the amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law had been completed successfully, with steps for amendment to the Legislative Assembly Election Law well underway. These efforts had a critical bearing on improving Macao’s legal system to safeguard national security, as well as the mechanism to enforce it, and there had been a following-through with the “patriots governing Macao” principle. The understanding and support of the Macanese community was indispensable to the steady progress achieved in these undertakings.

At present, economic indicators in Macao showed a steady recovery. The MICE industry was bouncing back at a blistering pace with growth in size; integrated tourism and leisure enterprises were committed to the revitalisation of old districts; the Macao Union Hospital started trial operation to boost the growth of the “Big Health” industry; the Macao New Neighbourhood in Hengqin was now up for sale; and more residents could now enjoy the convenience brought by the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy.

With the promotion of “Macao’s appropriate economic diversification”, and “integrated development between Macao and Hengqin” sitting at its core, the Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin put forward systemic and overall planning for the all-round, integrated development of that area, and of industries, people’s livelihoods and urban construction in Macao and Hengqin.

Developing a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries has always been a top priority for the Government over the years, said Mr Ho.

With their language, culture and history, Macanese people not only attested to Macao’s unique features, but also played a pivotal role in promoting Macao, and in people-to-people communication.

As the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) is to be held later this year, the Government is actively participating in the preparatory work for its organisation, and looks forward to receiving the support and participation of the Macanese community. As this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, a series of commemorative events will be held in Macao. It was hoped that Macanese people, an integral part of Macao society, could join in the celebration, and share in the festive conviviality.

We were all born and grew up in this place, which makes Macao our shared home, stated Mr Ho. The Government will work with everyone to safeguard and develop our beautiful home and ensure its prosperity, stability and vitality, he added.