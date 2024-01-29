Applied UV Inc. Announces Receipt of Provisional Patent for Our Pulse Modulated UVC LED System to be Added to Our Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Expanding Significant Revenue Opportunity

DENVER, CO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in smart building technology solutions, announced the introduction of its industry disruptive pulse modulated UVC LED enhancement (US # 63/623,789, Filed January 22, 2024) to its Fighter Flex LED solution at the AHR Expo [ the premier international HVAC technology trade show] which ended on January 24th, 2024. The overwhelming response to our exhibited LED system was extremely positive, and as Max Munn, AUVI CEO, states, “We believe this market likely holds an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”

This disruptive application will redefine energy efficiency and maintenance cost reduction in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across multiple industries. The pulse modulation of the electrical current energizing the UVC LEDs will significantly increase the life of the system [reducing replacement cost] and will also significantly reduce the energy utilization [and thereby reducing energy cost] because pulsing the electrical current through the LED emitters effectively reduces the amount of energy utilized. With the above positive response at this trade show, Applied UV Inc. is finalizing distribution agreements with major smart building technology brands. Our Fighter Flex LED technology was selected by the GSA and DOE for the GSA Green Proving Ground Program. Our positive environmental impact will be an important selling feature. The GSA alone manages over 363 million square feet of facility space for the federal government.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, stated, “Our entire team is extremely excited and motivated by the immense sales potential of this newly developed system,” Munn remarked. ‘Now that we've seen this very positive response to our patented Fighter Flex LED system at this week’s premier HVAC trade show and the patent pending new pulse modulating enhancement, we are confident that we will capture a major share of this market. We believe this market likely holds an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

Efficiency Gains from UV and Next Gen LED

Utilizing our patented UVC LED system to maintain the efficiency of HVAC coils has been proven to reduce energy consumption by 5-15%. For an owner of a 100,000 square foot office space, the integration of UVC technology could equate to approximately $45,000 in energy savings in the first year alone. Additionally, the reduction of maintenance will significantly increase the financial benefit to facility ownership. Further meaningful savings will arise with the implementation and use of our pulse modulation enhancement in the above system. The very attractive ROI resulting from the implementation of the above system will become increasingly apparent to property owners as the cost of maintenance and the cost of energy continue to increase.

The LED Revolution in HVAC Systems

Applied UV Inc.'s patented UVC LED fixtures offer an improved alternative to traditional mercury vapor UVC bulbs. Our state-of-the-art LED fixtures efficiently deliver targeted UVC illumination only on essential surfaces, avoiding excess electrical use, while at the same time providing precise dosing control. The switch to UVC LED fixtures from mercury vapor tubes, which is a 100-year-old technology, can result in very significant additional energy savings.

Sustainability Meets Innovation

The Fighter Flex LED solution introduces durable, low-maintenance, and mercury-free emitters, marking a significant advancement in UVC LED technology. Applied UV Inc.’s commitment to innovation including the reduction of energy utilization and providing for cleaner air for a more sustainable environment has been recognized with a major federal agency [ see above ] initiating a full trial by the agency of our patent-pending UVC LED design, signifying a transformative step in UV application for coil cleaning and air purification within a building’s HVAC systems.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV Inc. is dedicated to developing and acquiring smart building technologies for healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. With Sterilumen, Munnworks, LED Supply Co, and PURO, the company has a diverse portfolio that addresses various needs in the market. Applied UV Inc. is committed to innovation and excellence in providing solutions for a healthier and smarter world.

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.

Brian Stern

Bstern@purolighting.com

Attachment