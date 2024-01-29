DMC Global Announces Strategic Alternatives Process for DynaEnergetics and NobelClad Businesses

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors (“the Board”) has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for its DynaEnergetics and NobelClad businesses.



The strategic review process formalizes DMC’s ongoing efforts over the past several months to consider opportunities for unlocking shareholder value. The Board has retained a financial advisor and may retain other advisors to assist the Board in evaluating DMC’s current strategy, operations, and capital structure. The Board will consider various strategic, business, and financial alternatives for DMC’s DynaEnergetics and NobelClad businesses. These could include, among other things, a sale, a merger or other business combination of a portion of DMC’s business-unit assets, and/or a strategic investment.

David Aldous, DMC’s chairman, said, “One year ago, we began evaluating and developing new operating strategies for our business units. Since Michael Kuta’s appointment as CEO less than six months ago, we have been executing those strategies, and now are focused on opportunities to maximize the value of our portfolio with the help of our financial advisor.”

Aldous continued, “Arcadia Products is a core division of DMC, and we are taking a very focused approach toward maximizing its differentiated business model and capitalizing on growth opportunities within its large addressable markets. Both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad are valuable, industry-leading businesses with strong margin profiles. However, the Board and management team are aligned with the view expressed by many DMC shareholders that the Company should seek to simplify its portfolio to drive improved shareholder value. During the review process, the Board and management team will continue to execute DMC’s strategy and will remain very focused on running our businesses.”

The Board has not set a timetable to complete the strategic review process. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any transactions. DMC does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the review process until such time as the Board has approved a specific course of action or the Company otherwise deems disclosure required or appropriate.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-514-0656

Media:

Riyaz Lalani or Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

416-305-1459

dmcglobal@gagnierfc.com