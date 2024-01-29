THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (NYSE: EL) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Do you, or did you, own shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)?





Did you purchase your shares between February 3, 2022 and October 31, 2023, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (“Estée” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EL) between February 3, 2022 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Estée common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 5, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Estée manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The Company offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The Company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Estée’s expected revenue for the full year 2023. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, Estee’s progress made to improve cost structure, pricing power and strong cash generation. As a result, Estée forecasted net sales to increase between 3% and 5% versus the prior-year period, reported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.11 and $7.33 and adjusted diluted earnings per common share are expected to increase between 5% and 7% on a constant currency basis.

On November 1, 2023, Estée again lowered its financial outlook citing a slower pace of recovery in net sales and profit margins. The Company also announced that it was accelerating and expanding a restructuring plan to recover Estée’s profitability.

On this news, the price of Estée common stock declined $24.36, or nearly 19 percent, to close at $104.51 on November 1, 2023.

