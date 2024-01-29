Gabelli Funds to Host Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at The Yale Club, New York, NY
RYE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting a Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at the Yale Club in New York City on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The symposium focuses on themes crucial to this industry, including infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with management, providing the opportunity to delve into the strategies and growth prospects of these companies. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
2024 Participants:
|AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME)
|Badger Meter Inc (NYSE: BMI)
|Crane Co (NYSE: CR)
|Distribution Solutions Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGR)
|Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC)
|EnPro Inc (NYSE: NPO)
|Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS)
|Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK)
|Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG)
|Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM)
|ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT)
|Landis + Gyr (XSWX: LAND)
|Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)
|Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS)
Registration link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries, contact:
James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com
Portfolio Management / Research Team:
Kevin Dreyer, Co-CIO, Value, kdreyer@gabelli.com
Tony Bancroft, Research Analyst, tbancroft@gabelli.com
Justin Bergner, Research Analyst, jbergner@gabelli.com
Sarah Donnelly, Research Analyst, sdonnelly@gabelli.com
Simon Wong, Research Analyst, swong@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|James Carey
|Client Relations
|(914) 921-8318