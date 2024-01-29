EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ: EH) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired EHang securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit EHang Holdings Limited Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; and (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.

On November 7, 2023, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled “EHang: Hollow Order Book And Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last in Line For Takeoff” (the “Report”). The Report raised issues with EHang’s purported deals with United Therapeutics, Prestige Aviation, AirX, Shenzhen Boling Holdings Group, and DHL Sinotrans.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.90, or over 12%, to close at $13.06 per share on November 7, 2023.

