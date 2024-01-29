TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Jamestown

At the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday night involving officers with the Jamestown Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rugby Avenue in Jamestown following a 911 call reporting a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they encountered an armed individual. For reasons still under investigation, an officer fired, striking the person. The individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.