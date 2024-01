Serverless Architecture Market Share Will Hit $21,988.07 Million By 2025 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,"

The global serverless architecture market size was valued at $3,105.64 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,988.07 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Serverless architecture is one of the fastest growing cloud service models, as the technology has reduced the need to maintain physical infrastructure and systems software. In additions, the growth of serverless architecture market can be attributed to benefits such as the high scalability & performance and the payment on the basis of resources consumed by application among the organizations. The technology has opened up several opportunities for developers focused to build apps using more dynamic and scalable cloud-native architecture and can further free up resources for business initiatives toward greater business values. Heavy demand for innovative mobile apps and growth in app development market serve as the major factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, rise in shift from DevOps to serverless computing and increase in need to reduce infrastructure burdens positively impact the market growth. However, certain issues with third-party APIs such as security & compliance concerns, lock-in problems, and architecture complexities are some factors that hinder the serverless architecture market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Serverless Architecture Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Serverless Architecture Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Tibco Software

Twilio and Many More

Region wise, In 2017, the global serverless architecture was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the serverless architecture market in this region include high adoption of cloud infrastructure solutions and rise in penetration of IoT devices. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to growth of the application development market across the developing countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. In addition, surge in penetration of IoT-based devices in the region possess significant serverless architecture market opportunity.

India is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to significant growth in adoption of serverless infrastructure, as around 43%?of the developers reported deployment of applications in a serverless environment, which is less than global adoption rate of 33%.

