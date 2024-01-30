OnlineCheckWriter.com Enables Overseas Check Mailing to Canada at Affordable Price

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payment platform, offers a cost-effective solution for sending mail checks to Canada securely and affordably. The newly launched international check mailing service, available through FedEx and USPS, caters to businesses and individuals with diverse financial needs.

The payment platform's First Class USPS service is available for just $1.99, ensuring a budget-friendly solution without compromising timely delivery. The FedEx Overnight (Canada) option, priced at $31.99, is a swift and secure alternative for urgent and time-sensitive shipments.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to simplifying business financial management. The all-in-one solution streamlines payroll management, expense tracking, check creation, and business account reconciliation.

The platform supports payment methods such as ACH, wire, eChecks, check draft, payment link, international payments, credit card payments, and debit card payments. OnlineCheckWriter.com seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, allowing users to manage multiple bank accounts, choose from various check formats, and conduct transactions effortlessly.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has over 865,000 users and has processed transactions totaling over $67 billion. The platform's global growth is further supported by ongoing innovation and service expansion, ensuring a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for diverse financial needs worldwide. OnlineCheckWriter.com also offers mobile accessibility through its dedicated app, which is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

