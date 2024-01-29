Submit Release
Oculis to Present at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis’ management will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Biotech Executive Summit
Format: Fireside chat
Presenter: Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer
Presentation date and time: February 7, 2024 at 7:30 am MT (Mountain Time)
Location: Pendry Park City, Park City, Utah, USA

BioCapital Europe 2024
Format: Company presentation
Presenter: Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer
Presentation date and time: February 8, 2024 at 11:40 am CET (Central European Time)
Location: Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

About Oculis

Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’s highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor & Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
1-212-915-2577


