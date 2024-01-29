Licorice Extract Market Soars: Projected to Reach $3.58 Billion by 2030.

Licorice Extract Market

Global licorice extract market witnesses robust growth, projected CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030, driven by demand in food, pharmaceuticals.

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to garner the highest sales and significant growth during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Licorice Extract Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the licorice extractmarketsize was valued at$1,872.9million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Extensive research has been conducted to enhance immunity and to find cure of COVID-19 on traditional medicines such as licorice, gooseberries, turmeric, and star anise. These traditional medicines has shown effectiveness in improving the wellbeing of COVID-19 patients. As a result, Covid prevention and treatment guidelines has listed a number of recommended concoctions meant for COVID-19 patients. Licorice as one of the most frequently used ingredients in prescriptions for treatment of diseases especially in China. With its anti-viral properties,it has drawn great attention from researchers in revealing its biological potential in overcoming COVID-19. Germany-based researchers have analyzed aqueous form of licorice root extract to find its neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. The extract of licorice root have exhibited neutralizing effects on SARS-CoV-2. Glycyrrhizic acid was found to be the active antiviral ingredient in licorice root. With known anti-viral characteristic properties of licorice extracts, it is been used as a complimentary treatment for better recovery; thus, driving the licorice extract market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global licorice extracts market. With immunity and better health becoming new sales pitch for functional food and beverages, the licorice extract market demand in food & beverages is likely to surge in upcoming years.

With growing population, the global demand for animal feed is likely to amplify, owing to surge in consumption of meat products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the meat production is projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55% by the end of 2050 as compared to 2010. Supplementation of livestock and poultry feed with herbal plants and extracts containing bioactive components have shown positive results. These additives are able to improve feed efficiency, antioxidant status, nutrient digestion, immunological indices, poultry health, and growth performance. Studies revealed that adding licorice extract to drinking water in specific concentration reduces serum total cholesterol of broiler chickens. Furthermore, supplementation of licorice extract in poultry feed plays a conspicuous role in growth performance by augmenting organ development and stimulating appetite and digestion. With rise in demand for meat products around the world, the demand for licorice extracts for feed application is likely to witness high traction in upcoming years.

The global licorice extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, and pharmaceutical grade. By form, the licorice extract industry is categorized into powder, liquid, and block. Based on application, the global licorice extract market is studied across food & beverages, pharmaceutical, tobacco, and others. The global market is also analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 }

⦁ By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the global licorice extractmarket, and is likely to retain its dominance towards the end of the forecast period.

⦁ By product type, the pharmaceutical grade segment led in terms oflicoriceextract market share, in 2020; and is expected to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.

⦁ By form, the powder segment accounted for aroundthree-fifth market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the licorice extract forecast period.

⦁ By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

⦁ Demand for organic licorice extracts is likely to be witnessed in North America and Europe.

📍 Some of the major players profiled for in the licorice extract market analysis include -

- 𝐁𝐆𝐆 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝

- 𝐂.𝐄. 𝐑𝐨𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

- 𝐅&𝐂 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝

- 𝐆𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐲𝐫𝐫𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝

- 𝐌𝐚𝐟𝐜𝐨 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂

- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝

- 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

- 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬

- 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝

- 𝐙𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨.

- 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫

📍 Prominent players analyzed in the licorice extract market report are -

- 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐇

- 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

- 𝐇𝐁 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

- 𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

- 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡 𝐂𝐨.

- 𝐕𝐩𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

- 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥

