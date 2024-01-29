Michael Calore Joins 5AM Ventures as Partner, Head of Investor Relations

Enhancing Service to 5AM’s Institutional Limited Partner Base

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5AM Ventures is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Calore as Partner, Head of Investor Relations.



“We are excited to have Michael join our team. His extensive experience working with endowments, foundations, family offices, investment consultants, and other investors make him an ideal choice to support 5AM’s continued growth,” said Kush Parmar, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures. “We are confident that Michael’s proven ability to forge deep relationships will make him a great addition to the 5AM team and an equally trusted partner to our clients,” added Andy Schwab, Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures.

Michael joined 5AM Ventures after dedicating more than 12 years leading the Investor Relations function at RA Capital and, most recently, as Head of Capital Development at Redesign Health. Michael holds a B.S. in Finance from Providence College.

“I am thrilled to join the 5AM Ventures team, building upon their strong relationships with blue-chip institutional investors from around the world. With an industry-leading team of seasoned investors, scientists, and proven healthcare operators, 5AM is uniquely positioned to unlock value during a period of unprecedented opportunity across the biotech sector," said Michael Calore.

ABOUT 5AM VENTURES

Founded in 2002, 5AM Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in and building next-generation life science companies. Based in San Francisco and Boston, 5AM takes a hands-on approach to investing and company building, often going beyond traditional board roles to leverage our diverse team of scientists, clinicians, drug developers and executives throughout a company’s life. With more than $2.2 billion raised since inception, 5AM has invested globally in over 125 public and private companies.

5AM has guided portfolio companies to meaningful value accretive outcomes. Across the 5AM funds, over 25 portfolio companies have entered the public markets (e.g., through IPOs) and over 25 portfolio companies have been acquired through M&A. A full list of portfolio companies, including those companies which have entered the public markets or been exited through M&A are included on our website.

