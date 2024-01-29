EMU Appears in Times Higher Education’s Subject Rankings as the Only University from the TRNC in the Field of Business and Economics

The UK-based Times Higher Education (THE), the publisher of widely referenced university rankings worldwide, has released the ranking of the world’s best universities based on subjects. According to the 2024 subject rankings, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has demonstrated the success of being the sole university listed from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the field of Business and Economics. In the said rankings, EMU has been evaluated in Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, and Economics and Econometrics within the Business and Economics category.

According to the said rankings, EMU has appeared within the 251-300 band in Business and Economics, sharing the same rank with Sabancı University after Koç University in Turkey. Following EMU, Bilkent University and Middle East Technical University share the third position in the 301-400 band. Among the universities ranked across Cyprus island, EMU ranked second after the University of Nicosia. Dean of the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, expressed his pride on behalf of everyone for EMU’s prominent position among world universities, indicating that the achievement underscores the university’s success on the international stage. Prof. Dr. Besim extended his gratitude to all members of staff who contributed to this success. In a statement on the subject, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç emphasized that EMU, as a state university, has consistently proven its quality in various global rankings, expressing their ongoing commitment to being among the world’s best in such rankings. Prof. Dr. Kılıç conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to all EMU staff who contributed to the success, wishing for the continuation of such achievements.